Job Title: Marketing Officers: Retail BankingCompany: Michael Stevens ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Banking Sales / MarketingMichael Stevens Consulting is an international Human Resource Development & Management Consulting practice firm, with offices in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Calabar, as well as in Accra, Ghana. Plans are at advanced stage to open subsidiaries in The Gambia, Sierra-Loan and Liberia.Roles & Responsibilities:• Winning of new accounts• Processing loan applications• Loan disbursement and monitoring• Deposit mobilisation• Collection otloan repayments• Rendition of daily returnsRequired Qualifications, Skills and Experience:• OND/HND/BSc in Banking, Accounting,• Deposit Marketing or other related fields• Minimum of 2 years cognate experience in a Microfinance Bank• High Computer literacy• Strong analytical and interpersonal skills• Good written and oral communication.