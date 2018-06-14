Pages: [1]   Go Down

Marketing Officer: Retail Banking Job at Michael Stevens Consulting
Job Title: Marketing Officers: Retail Banking

Company: Michael Stevens Consulting

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 2 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Banking  Sales / Marketing  

Michael Stevens Consulting is an international Human Resource Development & Management Consulting practice firm, with offices in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Calabar, as well as in Accra, Ghana. Plans are at advanced stage to open subsidiaries in The Gambia, Sierra-Loan and Liberia.

Roles & Responsibilities:

• Winning of new accounts

• Processing loan applications

• Loan disbursement and monitoring

• Deposit mobilisation

• Collection otloan repayments

• Rendition of daily returns

Required Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

• OND/HND/BSc in Banking, Accounting,

• Deposit Marketing or other related fields

• Minimum of 2 years cognate experience in a Microfinance Bank

• High Computer literacy

• Strong analytical and interpersonal skills

• Good written and oral communication.

