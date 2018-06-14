Job Title: Marketing Officers: Retail Banking
Company: Michael Stevens Consulting
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 2 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Banking Sales / Marketing
.
Michael Stevens Consulting is an international Human Resource Development & Management Consulting practice firm, with offices in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Calabar, as well as in Accra, Ghana. Plans are at advanced stage to open subsidiaries in The Gambia, Sierra-Loan and Liberia.
.
Roles & Responsibilities:
• Winning of new accounts
• Processing loan applications
• Loan disbursement and monitoring
• Deposit mobilisation
• Collection otloan repayments
• Rendition of daily returns
.
Required Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
• OND/HND/BSc in Banking, Accounting,
• Deposit Marketing or other related fields
• Minimum of 2 years cognate experience in a Microfinance Bank
• High Computer literacy
• Strong analytical and interpersonal skills
• Good written and oral communication.Apply to this job