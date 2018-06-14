Job Title: Contact Centre AgentCompany: Contact Solutions Limited (Consol)Location: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Field: Customer CareContact Solutions Limited (Consol) is the leading provider of Contact Centre Services & Customer Management Solutions in Nigeria. We offer a full range of services to drive sales growth, customer services and back office customer management operations.At ConSol we provide services that enhance customer relationships and develop projects that create loyal customers and profitability. Our consultants are experts in the field of customer relationship management and our large independent contact center facility enables us to deliver customized solutions to meet your requirements.Job description:Job Duties/ Responsibilities/Accountabilities: – Handle customer complaints or enquiries via telephone, emails or text messages. – Provide customers with needed information and support – Make outbound calls. – Receive inbound calls – Ensure that customers/callers are satisfied. – Gather information from customers.. – Consistently ensure call(outbound/inbound) quality – Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed. – Exhibiting competent product Knowledge. – Promote good listening skills. – Manage length of calls. – Utilize computer technology to handle high volume of calls – Work closely with Team leads, supervisors and call centre manger to ensure synergy and all time customer satisfaction – Adherence to call script and call centre policies. – Compile reports.Professional Qualification: – Relevant Contact Centre Operations certification – QAI Certified Contact Centre AgentDesired Skills and Experience: – Communication (Hausa Language and English) – PC/personal productivity tools – Words for windows, Excel, PowerPoint ,Mailing – Excellent Communication Skills – Customer Service Skills – Excellent Telephone Etiquette – Listening Skills.