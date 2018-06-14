Pages: [1]   Go Down

Direct Sales Executives (DSE) Job at Migtan Consulting Limited
Job Title: Direct Sales Executives (DSE)

Company: Migtan Consulting Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND   BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 1 year

Location: Cross River, Edo, Enugu, Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Migtan Consulting limited, was incorporated on April 6, 2010 as a professional services firm to provide Human Resources and Business Support Solutions geared towards helping organisations and individuals to improve business processes and achieve extra-ordinary results.

. – We give our clients the competitive edge through best-practice People Management and Enterprise Support Solutions.

. – Our Client, A Leading Microfinance Bank urgently needs: Direct Sales Executives (DSE) & Direct Sales Team Leads (DSTL).

Requirements: – OND, HND/BSC with minimum of 1 year post NYSC experience

