Job Title: Head Retail SalesCompany: Oscar TempleJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 8 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingOscar Temple was established to provide a fully comprehensive search and selection recruitment process to the Financial services, Technology and Telecom sector, both on a permanent and interim basis. We can proudly say that we are one of the few genuine market leaders within these niche markets and pride ourselves on the quality of opportunities we can offer to our candidates.Salary: Dependent on ExperienceJob Summary: – The Sales department Head, Retail Sales is responsible for developing products papers that will be suitable for the retail market. The Head Retail Sales will also be responsible for supervising the sales team members.Duties & Responsibilities: – Plan, research and launch consumer products required to meet target market. – Engage relevant units on system and implementation in line with product proposition improvements, and service delivery, in order to constantly improve customer experience. – Implement and execute regular sales activities to generate business – Lead generation through organised sales presentations to prospects – Effectively monitor net sales, customer feedback/complaints & recommendations given, and provide solution on unresolved issues, as well as use feedback to identify and translate market opportunities into new or enhanced product programs. – Co-ordinate with various concerned departments e.g. Risk Management, in order to conduct training/briefings for new product lunches. – Provide effective leadership guidance in business development strategy – Promote the soliciting, processing, and loan closing functions. – Develop Product programmes to suit the needs of different segments. – Overall P&L overview, whilst ensuring that the budget objectives are attained. – Achieve overall profitability target of the bank. – Ensure timely and successful development and implementation of the banking product. – Inspect prospective client’s business to ascertain its viability and assessment of collateral.Job Requirements: – A good first degree any social science disciplines or/and MBA – A Leadership role experience within the sales team is an added advantage – A minimum of eight (8) years’ experience in retail banking with relevant retail lending skills in Microfinance bank. – Understand business development, market engagement and lead generation