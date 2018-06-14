Job Title: Business Development LeadCompany: Safe Parking LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingSafe Parking Limited is a Parking Management/Enforcement company that provides services related to On-Street as well as Off-Street Parking. They are also engaged in the construction and provision of parking facility management services.We are looking for young talented, customer eccentric, fresh graduates from all backgrounds:Job Description: – As a Telesales/Customer Service Agent, you will put customers at the center of your day, helping our customers with a range of products. – We will make sure you are fully trained on everything we have to offer, so you can help our customers find the products that are right for them and can explain their various features and benefits. – You’ll need to be flexible with your working hours.Building relationships, giving straightforward help, going above and beyond our customers’ expectations are all essential parts of a great service. – You will be a true people-person, able to talk to customers in a friendly and welcoming way and can bring the attention to details – Please note that this is an entry level position.Duties and Responsibilities: – Advising present or prospective customers by answering incoming calls, converting inquiries into sales and making outbound calls. – Working towards and achieving stretching personal and team objectives – Identifying how we can best help customers. – Processing customer orders and up-selling products based on identified customer needs. – Maintaining quality service by following organization standards. – Contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed – Being the first point of contact for customersRequirements: – Computer Skills – MS office packages – Ability to work as part of a team – Self-motivated, delivers quality work and is proactive – Result driven as this is a high-performance, output environment – Ability to work to targets – Ability to self-manage and self-motivate- must be a self-starter – Min. Qualification: Bachelors in any field (minimum 2:2) – Min. Years of Experience: 0 – 2 years – Fast and accurate in typing at least 39 words per minute – Dynamic and enthusiastic person with good written and verbal communication skills – Persuasion and Influencing skills, strong negotiating skills – Good work organization, time management skills and ability to work under pressure – Ability to work quickly, methodically and accuratelySound interpersonal skillsOur Offer: – An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders for our future internet ventures – A unique experience in launching and scaling new internet concepts within Nigeria – Becoming a part of a highly professional and dynamic team working around Nigeria – A unique experience at working with the best brains and sharpest minds within Nigeria