Job Title: Merchant Acquisition Specialist
Company: Safe Parking Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Experience: 1 year
Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND
Location: Abuja, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Safe Parking Limited is a Parking Management/Enforcement company that provides services related to On-Street as well as Off-Street Parking. They are also engaged in the construction and provision of parking facility management services.
We are looking for young talented, customer eccentric, fresh graduates from all backgrounds:
Job Description: – Sourcing and acquiring of retailers in Abuja. – Continuous development of sales strategies – focused on strategic locations within Abuja and its environs – Proper communication of the value propositions of buying and selling online and more so as it relates to the Nigerian e commerce ecosystem – Management and deployment of retailer acquisition tools, updating and maintaining analytics based acquisition reports – Collaboration with a wider Sales Team, working closely with a responsive Management team of young minds – Responsible for developing Merchant acquisition strategies and maintaining acquisition trackers on processes and procedures
Profile requirements:
-Strong communication skills, confident disposition high energy and charismatic
Entrepreneurial mentality – Strong abilities to function well in a superfast paced work environment – Religious focus on the importance of best-in-class. Customer Service – Hunger for success, high energy and charismatic
High proficiency in the use of MS Office tools (MS Excel in particular) – Good knowledge of the retail e commerce ecosystem in Nigeria
Qualifications: – HND/OND in any field and a 1+ year sales experience
Our offer: – An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders for our future internet ventures – A unique experience in launching and scaling new internet concepts within Nigeria – Becoming a part of a highly professional and dynamic team working around Nigeria – A unique experience at working with the best brains and sharpest minds within NigeriaApply to this job