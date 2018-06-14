Job Title: Merchant Acquisition SpecialistCompany: Safe Parking LimitedJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 1 yearQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingSafe Parking Limited is a Parking Management/Enforcement company that provides services related to On-Street as well as Off-Street Parking. They are also engaged in the construction and provision of parking facility management services.We are looking for young talented, customer eccentric, fresh graduates from all backgrounds:Job Description: – Sourcing and acquiring of retailers in Abuja. – Continuous development of sales strategies – focused on strategic locations within Abuja and its environs – Proper communication of the value propositions of buying and selling online and more so as it relates to the Nigerian e commerce ecosystem – Management and deployment of retailer acquisition tools, updating and maintaining analytics based acquisition reports – Collaboration with a wider Sales Team, working closely with a responsive Management team of young minds – Responsible for developing Merchant acquisition strategies and maintaining acquisition trackers on processes and proceduresProfile requirements:-Strong communication skills, confident disposition high energy and charismaticEntrepreneurial mentality – Strong abilities to function well in a superfast paced work environment – Religious focus on the importance of best-in-class. Customer Service – Hunger for success, high energy and charismaticHigh proficiency in the use of MS Office tools (MS Excel in particular) – Good knowledge of the retail e commerce ecosystem in NigeriaQualifications: – HND/OND in any field and a 1+ year sales experienceOur offer: – An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders for our future internet ventures – A unique experience in launching and scaling new internet concepts within Nigeria – Becoming a part of a highly professional and dynamic team working around Nigeria – A unique experience at working with the best brains and sharpest minds within Nigeria