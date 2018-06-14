Job Title: Sales EngineerCompany: AdexenLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Field: Sales / MarketingAdexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Supply chain. We know how important people are to business. We also think that “People are the future of Africa”Company:Our client is a world leader in the manufacture and sales of bearings, seals, lubrication and lubricating systems and maintenance products with strong presence in more than 70 countries across the globe.Job description:The responsibilities for this office shall include but is not limited to the following:• Manage sales according to the expectations, leveraging the resources and the competences in the industrial market.• Achieve agreed growth, cost, cash and scorecard targets• Develop and drive strong sales and segment growth strategies, closely aligned to Key Account structures• Drive the expansion of the value proposition and thus sales through 5 platforms• Manage and develop the Distribution network through the “More with the company’s” program• Manage and develop high quality relationships with distributors, OEMs and end users• Deploy price leadership strategy and value based selling (using DSP)• Deploy Group and Area strategies, scorecards and policies to ensure compliance throughout the country• Collect and analyze information and data about the market, trend and competition• Adherence to national legislation, the company’s Group Code of Conduct, Policies and Instructions• Act and report on any deviations from legislation, the company’s Code of conduct, policies and instructions and good business practice as established in the company’s Group• Achieve operational excellence and effective utilization of resources• Establish effective communication and cooperation within the region and the company as well.• Motivate and drive performance of all team members to sell and grow profitable business• Foster a good working climate and strong teamwork.