Sales Engineer Job at Adexen
May 28, 2016
Job Title: Sales Engineer

Company: Adexen

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

.

Adexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Supply chain. We know how important people are to business. We also think that “People are the future of Africa”

.

Company:

Our client is a world leader in the manufacture and sales of bearings, seals, lubrication and lubricating systems and maintenance products with strong presence in more than 70 countries across the globe.

.

Job description:

The responsibilities for this office shall include but is not limited to the following:

• Manage sales according to the expectations, leveraging the resources and the competences in the industrial market.

• Achieve agreed growth, cost, cash and scorecard targets

• Develop and drive strong sales and segment growth strategies, closely aligned to Key Account structures

• Drive the expansion of the value proposition and thus sales through 5 platforms

• Manage and develop the Distribution network through the “More with the company’s” program

• Manage and develop high quality relationships with distributors, OEMs and end users

• Deploy price leadership strategy and value based selling (using DSP)

• Deploy Group and Area strategies, scorecards and policies to ensure compliance throughout the country

• Collect and analyze information and data about the market, trend and competition

• Adherence to national legislation, the company’s Group Code of Conduct, Policies and Instructions

• Act and report on any deviations from legislation, the company’s Code of conduct, policies and instructions and good business practice as established in the company’s Group

• Achieve operational excellence and effective utilization of resources

• Establish effective communication and cooperation within the region and the company as well.

• Motivate and drive performance of all team members to sell and grow profitable business

• Foster a good working climate and strong teamwork.

