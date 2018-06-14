Job Title: Sales Engineer
Company: Adexen
Location: Nigeria
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Adexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Supply chain. We know how important people are to business. We also think that “People are the future of Africa”
Company:
Our client is a world leader in the manufacture and sales of bearings, seals, lubrication and lubricating systems and maintenance products with strong presence in more than 70 countries across the globe.
Job description:
The responsibilities for this office shall include but is not limited to the following:
• Manage sales according to the expectations, leveraging the resources and the competences in the industrial market.
• Achieve agreed growth, cost, cash and scorecard targets
• Develop and drive strong sales and segment growth strategies, closely aligned to Key Account structures
• Drive the expansion of the value proposition and thus sales through 5 platforms
• Manage and develop the Distribution network through the “More with the company’s” program
• Manage and develop high quality relationships with distributors, OEMs and end users
• Deploy price leadership strategy and value based selling (using DSP)
• Deploy Group and Area strategies, scorecards and policies to ensure compliance throughout the country
• Collect and analyze information and data about the market, trend and competition
• Adherence to national legislation, the company’s Group Code of Conduct, Policies and Instructions
• Act and report on any deviations from legislation, the company’s Code of conduct, policies and instructions and good business practice as established in the company’s Group
• Achieve operational excellence and effective utilization of resources
• Establish effective communication and cooperation within the region and the company as well.
• Motivate and drive performance of all team members to sell and grow profitable business
• Foster a good working climate and strong teamwork.