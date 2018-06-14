Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales and Marketing Officer Job at Femab Properties Limited
Job Title: Sales and Marketing Officer

Company: Femab Properties Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND   BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 2 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing 

Femab Properties Limited is a Limited Liability Company incorporated under the Nigerian Companies and Allied Matters Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 1990 (as amended) with RC No: 395118.

Femab  is engaged in all aspects of Real Estate Consultancy and Development including  Civil Engineering Construction, Property Management, Property Sales and lettings and Estate Development.

Femab commenced operations in 1994 as an enterprise under the name Femab Global ventures. The business of the enterprise grew very quickly and very large and to accommodate its success, Femab Properties Limited (Femab) was incorporated as a Limited Liability Company in the year 2000.

Requirements: – Must be a graduate with passion for sales and marketing activities. – Must have good interpersonal skills and negotiation skills. – With minimum of 2 years experience in marketing position.

