Job Title: Sales and Marketing OfficerCompany: Femab Properties LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingFemab Properties Limited is a Limited Liability Company incorporated under the Nigerian Companies and Allied Matters Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 1990 (as amended) with RC No: 395118.Femab is engaged in all aspects of Real Estate Consultancy and Development including Civil Engineering Construction, Property Management, Property Sales and lettings and Estate Development.Femab commenced operations in 1994 as an enterprise under the name Femab Global ventures. The business of the enterprise grew very quickly and very large and to accommodate its success, Femab Properties Limited (Femab) was incorporated as a Limited Liability Company in the year 2000.Requirements: – Must be a graduate with passion for sales and marketing activities. – Must have good interpersonal skills and negotiation skills. – With minimum of 2 years experience in marketing position.