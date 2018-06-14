Job Title: Offline Activation Officer (Motorcyclist)Company: ToLet.com.ngQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Type: Full TimeLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/MarketingToLet.com.ng – Nigeria’s 1st online lettings agency and one of Nigeria’s fastest growing internet companies. We provide a comprehensive property rentals platform that helps Lagosians navigate the stressful, frustrating and unstructured Lagos property rental market.In order to push our continued level of success, we require talented and resourceful individuals to fill the following role stated out above.Job Summary: – Asides the job description below, the successful candidate must possess the ability to ride a motorcycle.Job Description: – Approach property agents and register them on ToLet.com.ng; – Support these property agents if they have any problems using ToLet.com.ng; – Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking, social media and any other form that is most feasible to increase the number of listings and property agents on the platform; – Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns; – Able to build and maintain effective relationships with a wide variety of individuals and groups across categories; – As an Offline Activation Officer, you will report via the use of a computer a log of your day to day activities; – Generate and follow up on sellers; – Manage customer relationship; – Any such other function not listed above which may arise for the efficient operation of the business.Qualification and Requirements: – Possess a valid national motorcycle riders licence; – Must be experienced at the art of motorcycle riding for considerable lengths of time – 0-3 years’ work experience – Excellent knowledge of relevant computer programs (i.e. MS Office) – Proven experience as a sales representative or other sales/customer service role – Proven track record of successfully meeting sales quota – Customer focused and great selling skills; – Delivers results and resourcefully innovates; – Innovative out of the box skills; – Highly organized team player who can multitask; – Excellent verbal and written communication skills; – Fast learner, pleasant and outgoing personality with a passion for sales; – Must be committed, positive and hardworking; – Able to work under pressure, meet deadlines, persuade and influence others; – Self-motivated with a results-driven approach; – Ability to learn about products and services and describe/explain them to prospects; – Consistent exercise of independent judgment and discretion in matters of significance; – Regular, consistent and punctual attendance at meetings; – Cool-tempered and able to handle rejection;What We Offer: – A unique education in working in an industry leading company; – Become part of a highly professional and dynamic team working to build one of Nigeria’s fastest real estate/technology brands; – An attractive salary package; – An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders for our ever growing brand.