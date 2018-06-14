Job Title: Key Account Manager (Processing)Company: Tetra PakJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingConventional milk cartons are an unbreakable improvement over glass milk bottles, but the introduction of the Tetra Pak aseptic beverage container in the late 1950’s was revolutionary for the food and beverage industries. Tetra Pak — which takes its name from the original tetrahedron-shaped cartons it developed — manufactures and markets food packaging containers, filling systems, and distribution equipment for industrial customers in more than 170 countries. Its coated-paperboard boxes are used to hold dry, wet, cold, and shelf-stable foods and beverages. The privately-owned company is the largest subsidiary of holding company Tetra Laval International.Job Summary: – To deliver sales targets, champion partnership with strategic accounts, application of the industry value chain model, contributing to the company’s relationship management strategy and mobilizing internal and external resources to implement growth objectives.Roles & Responsibilities:R1. Sales Growth Required to drive sales in line with agreed targets. Identify the opportunities to increase customer profitability for a sustainable and profitable mutual growth.R2. Budgeting and Planning Participate in the budgeting process to define the annual sales budget and medium targets for the areas of responsibilityR3. Customer Management Develop, at different levels, a transverse relationship with the customer and ensure Strategic alignment. Understand the Customer activity (competitive environment, growth strategy, productivity, profitability). Identify the Customer needs and drive opportunities in agreement with the processing sales strategy.R4. Strategy Execution Develop and execute the local strategies for the food categories, cosmetic and E &DR5. Drive productivity Utilize the mandatory global processes and toolsRequired Working Relationship:Internal: – Processing Director – Pre-project engineering Manager and Technical Service and Sales Manager – Carton Technical Service Technicians, Engineers and TKAM’s – Managerial and sales contacts in the cluster – Automation and technical support staff in TPPS SwedenExternal: – Customers operations staff, from production manager to machine operators – Customers engineering and maintenance staff – Sub-contractors / SuppliersEducation and Qualifications: – Bsc. Engineering or Bachelors Degree in Business related fields – Masters in Business Administration – SAP ProfiencyExperience: – Minimum 5 years food processing experience. 3 of which would be in a sales leadership positionCore Competencies:Knowledge & Skills: – Selling skills – Strategic planning – Customer relationship – Commercial awareness – Food processing knowledge – dairy and beverage focus. – Technical and System expertiseBehavior & Attitude: – Accurate – Self Driven – Analytical and Logical Thinking. – Communication (verbal and written) – Pro-active – Assertive – Team Player – Calm under pressure – Logical – Cost conscious.