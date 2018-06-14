Job Title: Sales ExecutiveCompany: Value Seeds LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Kaduna, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingValue Seeds Limited is an agricultural research, production and distribution company located in Zaria, Kaduna State. The Company distributes a wide range of hybrids and seeds of improved varieties of field crops such as Maize, Rice, Soybean, Cowpea, Sorghum, Millet, Groundnut as well as exotic varieties of vegetable seeds like Tomato, Watermelon, Cucumber, Cabbage, Carrot, Pepper, Onion, Lettuce, Beetroot in Nigeria. It seeks a result-driven and intuitive talent to head the finance and accounts department...Job Details: – 28 years or below. – BSc, HND or OND in Marketing/Business Admin/Economics/Agric Economics. – Fluent in English language, written and oral. – Knowledge of basic Microsoft office tools and understanding of Hausa Language will be valued assets – 2 years selling experience or none. – Must be willing to learn and tame challenges. – Must be visionary and proactive. – Must be result driven and innovative. – Must have good negotiation skill. – Place is Zaria.