Job Title: Sale Engineering GraduateCompany: Cummins IncJob Type: Full TimeQualification: MBA/MSc/MA BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Engineering / Technical Sales / MarketingCummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems.lDescription:The purpose of Sale Engineering graduate will be to assist the team to help potential customers understand, compare, and contrast the solutions that are available for buying (the pre-sales role); to troubleshoot problems with their implementations — that is, to help ensure that the solutions work successfully once the buying decision has been made (the post-sales role) and to maximize sales.· Builds upon and maintains existing relationships by supporting the account team in selling the organization’s products and services to an assigned set of customers or a geographic region.· Assists in organization of customer visits and negotiations· Applies basic knowledge of engineering principles and practices to assigned tasks.· Assist in developing technical specifications, implementing designs, and to deliver high performance, low-cost equipment or system results integrated with customers’ products.· Interfaces with sales, manufacturing, and marketing teams to design and deliver solutions.Qualifications:Required Skills and knowledge:· Ability to learn, analyze, and understand business and technical processes· Ability to communicate effectively (verbal, written, presentation) to all levels of the organization.· Strong problem solving and analytical skills· Effective team work and multi-tasking skills a mustQualification: – Bachelors or Masters degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering,Job SALESPrimary Location Nigeria-Lagos-Lagos-Island-Nigeria, Lagos, PGBUJob Type InternshipRecruitment Job Type Student – InternshipJob Posting Jun 14, 2016, 8:00:59 AMUnposting Date Ongoing