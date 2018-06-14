Job Title: Sales Manager, FragranceCompany: Mikado Nigeria LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Engineering / Technical Sales / MarketingMikado Nigeria Limited, the parent company of the Group has its origin in the 80’s, was conceived by the entrepreneurial activities of the founder “Michael Ojeme”. It was incorporated on the 3rd of November 1988, commenced business on the 1st of January 1989 and has embarked on a dynamic and diversified expansion programme since inception.The Mikado Group has gone on to grow very successful business in sectors ranging from Electronic Security to Telecommunications, Traffic and Transportation Management, Events Management, VAS Development, fragrance and flavours distribution.Job Summary: – The Candidate will be responsible for selling and supporting the Company’s Fragrances. – The Sales Manager is responsible for achieving an assigned sales and profitability goal.Job Responsibilities: – Retains and profitably grows Company’s sales volume and profitability through proactive management of customer relationships. – Selling company’s Fragrances to both current and prospective buyers. – Manage all aspects of the sales process. – Develop various strategies to drive sales to meet target. – Create and develop a good customer base. – Develop and maintain excellent customer relationships with Clients. – Account and revenue generation. – Manage both existing and potential Clients. – Inform Clients of all promotional deals, new products and updates. – Correspond professionally with foreign counterpart – Provide and maintain timely and accurate market intelligent reports on pricing, sales and activities of competitors.Qualification: – A graduate from a reputable university with a minimum of 2:2 division. – Candidate must have a natural science background (Chemistry, Physics, and Chemical Engineering or any chemical related discipline). – Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Sales of Chemicals (Fragrance).