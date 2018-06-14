Job Title: Sales Manager, Security and CommunicationsCompany: Mikado Nigeria LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingMikado Nigeria Limited, the parent company of the Group has its origin in the 80’s, was conceived by the entrepreneurial activities of the founder “Michael Ojeme”. It was incorporated on the 3rd of November 1988, commenced business on the 1st of January 1989 and has embarked on a dynamic and diversified expansion programme since inception.The Mikado Group has gone on to grow very successful business in sectors ranging from Electronic Security to Telecommunications, Traffic and Transportation Management, Events Management, VAS Development, fragrance and flavours distribution.General Summary: – Manages sales of Security products and Communication gadgets ranging from, CCTV System, Fire Alarm, Access Control, Intruder Alarm,PABX etc. – Ensures consistent, profitable growth in sales revenues through positive planning, deployment and management of sales personnel.Core Functions: – Collaborates with Management in establishing and recommending the most realistic sales goals for the company. – Manages an assigned geographic sales area or product line to maximize sales revenues and meet corporate objectives. – Establishes and manages effective programs to compensate, coach, appraise and train sales personnel.Details of Function: – Performs sales activities on major accounts and negotiates sales price and discounts in consultation with Management – Manages personnel and develops sales and sales support staff. – Reviews progress of sales roles throughout the company. – Accurately forecasts annual, quarterly and monthly revenue streams. – Develops specific plans to ensure revenue growth in all company’s products. – Provides quarterly results assessments of sales staff’s productivity. – Coordinates proper company resources to ensure efficient and stable sales results. – Formulates all sales policies, practices and procedures. – Assists sales personnel in establishing personal contact and rapport with top echelon decision-makers. – Collaborates with team members to develop sales strategies to improve market share in all product lines. – Educates sales team by establishing programs/seminars in the areas of new account sales and growth. – Collaborates with Management to establish and control budgets for sales promotion and trade show expenses. – Reviews expenses and recommends economies. – Holds regular meeting with sales staff.Job Requirements: – A university Degree in Marketing or Business Studies is preferred with a minimum of 5 years of related experience in Security Services industry. – Experience in sales of CCTV System, Fire Alarm, Access Control, Intruder Alarm,PABX etc is compulsory. – Proven ability to motivate and lead sales team – Experience in developing marketing and sales strategies. – Excellent oral and written communication skills, plus a good working – Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite is required.