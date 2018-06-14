Job Title: Marketing OfficerCompany: Workforce Management Centre LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingWorkforce Management Centre Limited is a Management Consulting and Outsourcing Professional Services Firm. Following its inception in July 2004, Workforce Management Centre Limited (Workforce) has built an enviable reputation as the leading indigenous management and professional services consulting firm in Nigeria. Drawing from its Deep Domain Expertise, in the area of organisational effectiveness and employee performance, the Company is positioned to assist businesses across diverse sectors of the economy in their quest to create sustainable value for their stakeholders.Requirements: – HND/BSc. in related field – Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Bar/Lounge/Café