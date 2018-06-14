Job Title: Sales Manager – 6 positionsCompany: FindeXperts.com.ngJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingFindeXperts.com.ng is a new online platform and subsidiary of the Transfer Technology Company; it is a marketplace website where customers can purchase services from verified experts while we act as middle-man between Sellers and Buyers of the services. Our role is to ensure that customers get full value for every kobo they have paid for services. Where customers are not happy with quality of service delivery, they are not only encouraged to give Sellers negative feedback to discourage patronage from other potential customers; they also get full refund of any payments made. This is a technology based way of ridding Nigeria of quack workmanship.Although these are full time jobs, the business model we have adopted does not require Sales Manager to physically report to the office daily. The positions are 100% performance rated as work done or not done is always reflected online. And the company pays for work done not for presence at the office.To launch this service on the 1st of August, 2016 we need to fill the following vacancy urgently.Please note that this position is performance driven. We have deliberately given detailed explanation in order to help applicants make informed decision about their suitability for the position, before making an application.For the purpose of sales and subscription monitoring, we have divided the market into LAG1, LAG2, LAG3, LAG4, ABUJA and PORT HARCOURT.. – As Sales Manager, you will be responsible for Sales generation and Monitoring per zone. – You will work as part of management team to formulate and implement sales strategies in order to meet agreed sales targets. – You will directly train, supervise and drive a team of Field Sales Agents to meet sales target. – You will motivate them to remain focused in their pursuit. – In addition to meeting your personal target, your job role also covers ensuring that your team of Sales Agents also meets set targets.Main Responsibilities of the Sales Manager include, but not limited to:• Supervising and coordinating Sales Agents with regard to field work/activities, ensuring Sales delivery on scope, cost and time;•Managing, monitoring, and reporting Sales Agents performance against Sales targets;• Organizing and performing quality audits as appropriate; identify, make recommendations and follow up on improving the quality and performance of the Sales Agents’ workmanship during field activities;• Managing daily communication, being a point of contact for Management of queries, change requests and issue resolution in Sales phase of the pilot;• Being a primary interface with experts, companies, organizations, and customer regarding appropriate MOUs, and T&C of our Services.Experience: – Over 2 Years Sales/Supervision – Experience.Knowledge of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt metropolis as the case may be – Experience in online Marketing and Sales – Familiarity with eCommerce within the Nigerian context – Understanding of operations and processes of online business Models – Evidence of appropriate Sales or other relevant trainingCompetence: Skills, Knowledge, Personal Attributes:• Familiarity with Sales of products and services online• Proficient in the use of Social Media• Good working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word, and Power point• Excellent Communication Skills (Written & Oral).• Certifications in Sales/Digital Marketing will be an added advantage.• A Goal getter and team player.• Able to work under pressure & meet deadlines with little or no supervision.• Excellent people skills and street smart.• Open to learning and willingness to share knowledge & experience with team members.• Able to manage/supervise Sales Agents• Neat, articulate and respectful.