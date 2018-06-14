Job Title: Call Agents – 3 PositionsCompany: FindeXperts.com.ngJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 1 year maxLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer Care Sales / MarketingFindeXperts.com.ng is a new online platform and subsidiary of the Transfer Technology Company; it is a marketplace website where customers can purchase services from verified experts while we act as middle-man between Sellers and Buyers of the services. Our role is to ensure that customers get full value for every kobo they have paid for services. Where customers are not happy with quality of service delivery, they are not only encouraged to give Sellers negative feedback to discourage patronage from other potential customers; they also get full refund of any payments made. This is a technology based way of ridding Nigeria of quack workmanship.Although these are full time jobs, the business model we have adopted does not require Sales Manager to physically report to the office daily. The positions are 100% performance rated as work done or not done is always reflected online. And the company pays for work done not for presence at the office.To launch this service on the 1st of August, 2016 we need to fill the following vacancy urgently.Please note that this position is performance driven. We have deliberately given detailed explanation in order to help applicants make informed decision about their suitability for the position, before making an application.. – You will be office-based Sales Agent. This means you will sell company services via outbound telephone calls, emails, social media, etc – You will take inbound calls and respond to emails; handle customer inquiries both telephonically and by email – You will manage and resolve customer complaints, as well as provide customers with product and service information – You will enter new customer information into system; update existing customer information – You will process orders, forms and applications – You will identify and escalate priority issues, route calls to appropriate resource, follow up customer calls where necessary – You will document all call information according to standard operating procedures – You will complete call logs, produce call reportsExperience: – 6 months Sales/Tele-marketing – Experience.Experience in online Marketing and Sales – Familiarity with eCommerce within the Nigerian context – Understanding of operations and processes of online business Models – Evidence of appropriate Sales or relevant trainingCompetence: Skills, Knowledge, Personal Attributes• Familiarity with Marketing and Sales of products and services online• Proficient in the use of Social Media• Good working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word, and Power point• Excellent Communication Skills (Written & Oral).• Certifications in Sales/Digital Marketing will be an added advantage.• A Goal getter and team player.• Able to work under pressure & meet deadlines with little or no supervision.• Excellent people skills and street smart.• Open to learning and willingness to share knowledge & experience with team members.• Able to manage/supervise Sales Agents• Neat, articulate and respectful.