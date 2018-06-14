Job Title: Field Sales Agents – 20 positionsCompany: FindeXperts.com.ngJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingFindeXperts.com.ng is a new online platform and subsidiary of the Transfer Technology Company; it is a marketplace website where customers can purchase services from verified experts while we act as middle-man between Sellers and Buyers of the services. Our role is to ensure that customers get full value for every kobo they have paid for services. Where customers are not happy with quality of service delivery, they are not only encouraged to give Sellers negative feedback to discourage patronage from other potential customers; they also get full refund of any payments made. This is a technology based way of ridding Nigeria of quack workmanship.Please note that this position is performance driven. We have deliberately given detailed explanation in order to help applicants make informed decision about their suitability for the position, before making an application.For the purpose of sales and subscription monitoring, the country has been zoned into LAG1, LAG2, LAG3, LAG4, ABUJA and PORT HARCOURT.As Sales Agent, you will be responsible for Sales of our services in your zone. You will work as part of your team to implement Sales strategies, as well as meet agreed sales targets. You will be supervised and driven by your Zonal Sales Manager to meet sales target. .Main Responsibilities of the Sales Field Agents include, but not limited to:• Going on the field on a daily basis creating awareness for, marketing, and selling FindeXperts services• Winning and signing subscribers on the platform• Meeting a minimum Sales target per monthExperience: – 1 year Sales Experience. – Knowledge of Lagos metropolis – Experience in online Marketing and Sales – Familiarity with eCommerce within the Nigerian context – Understanding of operations and processes of online business Models – Evidence of appropriate Sales or relevant trainingCompetence: Skills, Knowledge, Personal Attributes:• Familiarity with Marketing and Sales of products and services online• Proficient in the use of Social Media• Good working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word, and Power pointExcellent Communication Skills (Written & Oral).• Certifications in Sales/Digital Marketing will be an added advantage.A Goal getter and team player.• Able to work under pressure & meet deadlines with little or no supervision.Excellent people skills and street smart.• Open to learning and willingness to share knowledge & experience with team members.• Able to manage/supervise Sales Agents• Neat, articulate and respectful.