Job Title: Business Developer InternCompany: Riddle Technologies LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)Location: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales / MarketingRiddle Technologies Limited – Approach to business is to strive to make technology an asset for your business, to be a partner of choice to your organization. To be a leading provider of technology in our area of business, by studying our client’s request, we advise, enhance and deliver the best of our services. Riddle places so such emphasis on the company’s values of Integrity, Efficiency and Fairness. Adherence to stringent ethical standards, make Riddle capable of optimally satisfying the needs of its clients.Job Description:We are looking to hire a Marketing & Business Development Intern to work with us on a variety of marketing research and business development projects for a variety of clients and client categories.Responsibilities: – Conducting research on markets and competition – Identifying target markets, market opportunities, and clients to pursue; researching prospective clients. – Coordinating proposal development; and updating marketing plans. The intern will also have the opportunity to attend and participate in client presentations and brainstorming sessions as needed.Qualifications: – Must be book smart and street smart, demonstrate the ability to quickly come up to speed on the current situation and then undertake a variety of marketing research tasks, including preparing proposals for clients to meet their unique needs and interacting professionally with clients and staff. – A working knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite is required. OND, HND, B.Sc. can apply. – During internship, you will be paid a stipend with an opportunity to land a permanent position with us after 3-month programme. – You can earn unlimited income during internship from revenue generated.