Job Title: Marketing OfficerCompany: Alexander GeorgeJob Type: Full TimeQualification: ONDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Abuja, Anambra, Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/MarketingAlexander George Business Support Solutions (AGBSS) is a Human Resources and Business Consulting Firm that is focused on Start-ups and Small-Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs). Our business strategy is “Competence, Convenience, Reliability, Affordability and Professionalism,” and is based on the fact that as challenging as doing business in Nigeria is, it is especially challenging for this group of business owners who have great difficulty finding the resources and support they need. Our role is to make it convenient for our clients to find the resources they need to function effectively.Our Client, a trading company involved in the sales and installation of unique roofing systems and executive doors is looking to fill the following position.Summarized Responsibilities: – identify potential customers and markets. – Identify and report Competitors prices and information. – Provide customer service and engage the customer to identify specific request. – Provide price change report and Market report. – Provide customer feedback.Min. Qualifications: – OND/Diploma in Marketing or any related field – At least 2 years experience in similar capacity and field – Good negotiating skills