Job Title: Head, Business DevelopmentCompany: SIAO PartnersJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 10 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingSIAO Partners is a Nigerian formed and leading Professional Accountancy services (Audit, Financial Advisory, Tax, Human Resources and Compliance) firm with offices Lagos and Abuja. The firm is committed to excellent service delivery in accordance with global proven best accountancy practicesAs part of our expansion strategy, we seek to recruit competent and result oriented professionals to strengthen the team and ensure continued quality services:Ref: HBDQualifications, Experience and Skills: – Minimum of first degree in relevant discipline, MBA, ACA and knowledge of the professional services industry will be an added advantage – Must have 10 years relevant work experience – Good business sense and presentation skills – A good understanding of marketing principles – Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – Outstanding networking, marketing and people skills