Job Title: Business Development OfficerLocation: Lagos, NigeriaRecruiter: Denco Energy ServicesJob Purpose:• The Business Development Officer is accountable for revenue growth, customer acquisition and customer relationship management within the company.• Responsibilities include prospecting, qualifying, presenting, and closing opportunities of services to ship owners, ship charters and oil and gas companies.Job Description:The Business Development Officer shall be responsible for, but not limited to the following:• Develops and maintains positive relationships with vessel owners and users.• Negotiates the hire price for marine vessels as well as the contractual terms and finalizes details of the contract.• Facilitates the flow of operational information to ensure effective execution of contracts.• Regularly provides market intelligence and research to clients.• Provide timely support to customers through proactive management of post fixture activities• Identify and capture additional revenue opportunities.• Proactively manage relationships with existing clients and develops relationships with new clients.• Assist with evaluating new opportunities for additional revenue from new and existing clients by analyzing requirements, potential for revenue growth and evaluating options whilst maintaining company priorities.• Work independently to ensure services are delivered to clients to a high standard• Achieving a high level of customer satisfaction in all dealings with vessel charterers and owners.• Communicate effectively with clients, peers, superiors, and other company personnel.• Carry out market research as required and provide ongoing support to clients.• Protect the company’s values by keeping information confidential.• Maintains excellent relationships with all stakeholders of the business.• Update job knowledge by taking advantage of educational opportunities; professional development activities and maintaining a sound professional network.• Enhance organization’s reputation by accepting ownership for delivery of new requirements to clients; and always exploring opportunities to add value to our client’s customer experience.Qualifications:• Minimum of 5 years’ experience.• In depth knowledge of offshore logistics, ship broking and chartering practices.• Knowledge of Offshore vessel types and their mode of operations.• Ability to learn quickly and develop a good understanding of the Oil and Gas Industry.• Strong prospecting skills and extensive customer facing experience.• Sound commercial aptitude with a result oriented approach to work• Must be well organized and demonstrate good attention to detail.• Must be self-motivated and able to work under extreme pressure.• Strong interpersonal skills with excellent communication skills (oral, written and presentation).• Must be task oriented with ability to meet tight deadlines and manage multiple priorities.• Proficient in the use of internet for research