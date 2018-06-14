Pages: [1]   Go Down

Business Development Officer Job at Denco Energy Services
Job Title: Business Development Officer

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Recruiter: Denco Energy Services

Job Purpose:

•   The Business Development Officer is accountable for revenue growth, customer acquisition and customer relationship management within the company.

•   Responsibilities include prospecting, qualifying, presenting, and closing opportunities of services to ship owners, ship charters and oil and gas companies.

Job Description:

The Business Development Officer shall be responsible for, but not limited to the following:

•   Develops and maintains positive relationships with vessel owners and users.

•   Negotiates the hire price for marine vessels as well as the contractual terms and finalizes details of the contract.

•   Facilitates the flow of operational information to ensure effective execution of contracts.

•   Regularly provides market intelligence and research to clients.

•   Provide timely support to customers through proactive management of post fixture activities

•   Identify and capture additional revenue opportunities.

•   Proactively manage relationships with existing clients and develops relationships with new clients.

•   Assist with evaluating new opportunities for additional revenue from new and existing clients by analyzing requirements, potential for revenue growth and evaluating options whilst maintaining company priorities.

•   Work independently to ensure services are delivered to clients to a high standard

•   Achieving a high level of customer satisfaction in all dealings with vessel charterers and owners.

•   Communicate effectively with clients, peers, superiors, and other company personnel.

•   Carry out market research as required and provide ongoing support to clients.

•   Protect the company’s values by keeping information confidential.

•   Maintains excellent relationships with all stakeholders of the business.

•   Update job knowledge by taking advantage of educational opportunities; professional development activities and maintaining a sound professional network.

•   Enhance organization’s reputation by accepting ownership for delivery of new requirements to clients; and always exploring opportunities to add value to our client’s customer experience.

Qualifications:

•   Minimum of 5 years’ experience.

•   In depth knowledge of offshore logistics, ship broking and chartering practices.

•   Knowledge of Offshore vessel types and their mode of operations.

•   Ability to learn quickly and develop a good understanding of the Oil and Gas Industry.

•   Strong prospecting skills and extensive customer facing experience.

•   Sound commercial aptitude with a result oriented approach to work

•   Must be well organized and demonstrate good attention to detail.

•   Must be self-motivated and able to work under extreme pressure.

•   Strong interpersonal skills with excellent communication skills (oral, written and presentation).

•   Must be task oriented with ability to meet tight deadlines and manage multiple priorities.

•   Proficient in the use of internet for research

