Job Title: Business Development Officer
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Recruiter: Denco Energy Services
Job Purpose:
• The Business Development Officer is accountable for revenue growth, customer acquisition and customer relationship management within the company.
• Responsibilities include prospecting, qualifying, presenting, and closing opportunities of services to ship owners, ship charters and oil and gas companies.
Job Description:
The Business Development Officer shall be responsible for, but not limited to the following:
• Develops and maintains positive relationships with vessel owners and users.
• Negotiates the hire price for marine vessels as well as the contractual terms and finalizes details of the contract.
• Facilitates the flow of operational information to ensure effective execution of contracts.
• Regularly provides market intelligence and research to clients.
• Provide timely support to customers through proactive management of post fixture activities
• Identify and capture additional revenue opportunities.
• Proactively manage relationships with existing clients and develops relationships with new clients.
• Assist with evaluating new opportunities for additional revenue from new and existing clients by analyzing requirements, potential for revenue growth and evaluating options whilst maintaining company priorities.
• Work independently to ensure services are delivered to clients to a high standard
• Achieving a high level of customer satisfaction in all dealings with vessel charterers and owners.
• Communicate effectively with clients, peers, superiors, and other company personnel.
• Carry out market research as required and provide ongoing support to clients.
• Protect the company’s values by keeping information confidential.
• Maintains excellent relationships with all stakeholders of the business.
• Update job knowledge by taking advantage of educational opportunities; professional development activities and maintaining a sound professional network.
• Enhance organization’s reputation by accepting ownership for delivery of new requirements to clients; and always exploring opportunities to add value to our client’s customer experience.
Qualifications:
• Minimum of 5 years’ experience.
• In depth knowledge of offshore logistics, ship broking and chartering practices.
• Knowledge of Offshore vessel types and their mode of operations.
• Ability to learn quickly and develop a good understanding of the Oil and Gas Industry.
• Strong prospecting skills and extensive customer facing experience.
• Sound commercial aptitude with a result oriented approach to work
• Must be well organized and demonstrate good attention to detail.
• Must be self-motivated and able to work under extreme pressure.
• Strong interpersonal skills with excellent communication skills (oral, written and presentation).
• Must be task oriented with ability to meet tight deadlines and manage multiple priorities.
Proficient in the use of internet for research