Job Title: Customer Relation Officer
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Recruiter: Linkopt Consulting Services
Key Responsibilities/Duties:
• To attend to all customers’ enquiries and sell competitive products
• To strategically engage in active selling of products and close sales opportunities
• Treat customers as people not numbers, metrics or problems.
• Support and provide superior service to customers via phones, e-mails and faxes as a receiver and caller
• To offer sales advice on products to customers
• To build and maintain effective customer relationship
• Ensure all reports (daily, weekly and monthly reports) are submitted as requested.
• Develop and ensure effective communication and compliance with standards of operation.
• Ensure that routine and recurring administrative duties associated with departmental functions of the company are carried out
• Perform other duties as assigned.
Skills Required:
• A clear and strong communicator with excellent questioning and listening skills
• A high degree of emotional intelligence – the ability to stay cool under pressure and remain helpful while handling difficult calls
• Ability to empathise and show care & consideration to customers, whilst still being able to deliver difficult messages to customers when needed
• An accurate and methodical individual with an excellent eye for detail
• The ability to challenge and question ideas, openly and honestly, whilst providing solutions and options
• Driven by team performance, and continually striving to be better both as an individual and as a team
• A strong team player who forms positive relationships with both colleagues and customers
• A passionate, energetic and self-motivated individual who proactively looks at their role in the business and how they and the wider team can do better (supports our continuous improvement objectives)
• Good time management with the ability to prioritise and manage your workload, supporting others as needed.
Candidate Requirements:
• Candidate must have B.Sc or its equivalent in any discipline
• Candidate must be fluent in English.
• Candidate must be a Computer literate who is able to handle basic Microsoft packages
• Candidates must also have an excellent sense of priorities.
• Candidate must have good analytic skills
• Candidate must be able to work with little or no supervision.