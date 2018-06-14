Job Title: Customer Relation OfficerLocation: Lagos, NigeriaRecruiter: Linkopt Consulting ServicesKey Responsibilities/Duties:• To attend to all customers’ enquiries and sell competitive products• To strategically engage in active selling of products and close sales opportunities• Treat customers as people not numbers, metrics or problems.• Support and provide superior service to customers via phones, e-mails and faxes as a receiver and caller• To offer sales advice on products to customers• To build and maintain effective customer relationship• Ensure all reports (daily, weekly and monthly reports) are submitted as requested.• Develop and ensure effective communication and compliance with standards of operation.• Ensure that routine and recurring administrative duties associated with departmental functions of the company are carried out• Perform other duties as assigned.Skills Required:• A clear and strong communicator with excellent questioning and listening skills• A high degree of emotional intelligence – the ability to stay cool under pressure and remain helpful while handling difficult calls• Ability to empathise and show care & consideration to customers, whilst still being able to deliver difficult messages to customers when needed• An accurate and methodical individual with an excellent eye for detail• The ability to challenge and question ideas, openly and honestly, whilst providing solutions and options• Driven by team performance, and continually striving to be better both as an individual and as a team• A strong team player who forms positive relationships with both colleagues and customers• A passionate, energetic and self-motivated individual who proactively looks at their role in the business and how they and the wider team can do better (supports our continuous improvement objectives)• Good time management with the ability to prioritise and manage your workload, supporting others as needed.Candidate Requirements:• Candidate must have B.Sc or its equivalent in any discipline• Candidate must be fluent in English.• Candidate must be a Computer literate who is able to handle basic Microsoft packages• Candidates must also have an excellent sense of priorities.• Candidate must have good analytic skills• Candidate must be able to work with little or no supervision.