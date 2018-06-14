Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Customer Relation Officer Job at Linkopt Consulting Services

Customer Relation Officer Job at Linkopt Consulting Services
« on: Jul 21, 2016, 01:31 PM »
Job Title: Customer Relation Officer

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Recruiter: Linkopt Consulting Services

Key Responsibilities/Duties:

•   To attend to all customers’ enquiries and sell competitive products

•   To strategically engage in active selling of products and close sales opportunities

•   Treat customers as people not numbers, metrics or problems.

•   Support and provide superior service to customers via phones, e-mails and faxes as a receiver and caller

•   To offer sales advice on products to customers

•   To build and maintain effective customer relationship

•   Ensure all reports (daily, weekly and monthly reports) are submitted as requested.

•   Develop and ensure effective communication and compliance with standards of operation.

•   Ensure that routine and recurring administrative duties associated with departmental functions of the company are carried out

•   Perform other duties as assigned.

Skills Required:

•   A clear and strong communicator with excellent questioning and listening skills

•   A high degree of emotional intelligence – the ability to stay cool under pressure and remain helpful while handling difficult calls

•   Ability to empathise and show care & consideration to customers, whilst still being able to deliver difficult messages to customers when needed

•   An accurate and methodical individual with an excellent eye for detail

•   The ability to challenge and question ideas, openly and honestly, whilst providing solutions and options

•   Driven by team performance, and continually striving to be better both as an individual and as a team

•   A strong team player who forms positive relationships with both colleagues and customers

•   A passionate, energetic and self-motivated individual who proactively looks at their role in the business and how they and the wider team can do better (supports our continuous improvement objectives)

•   Good time management with the ability to prioritise and manage your workload, supporting others as needed.

Candidate Requirements:

•   Candidate must have B.Sc or its equivalent in any discipline

•   Candidate must be fluent in English.

•   Candidate must be a Computer literate who is able to handle basic Microsoft packages

•   Candidates must also have an excellent sense of priorities.

•   Candidate must have good analytic skills

•   Candidate must be able to work with little or no supervision.

