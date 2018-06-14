Job Title: Sales ExecutiveLocation: Abuja, NigeriaRecruiter: Edge Recruiter Nigeria LimitedOur client is the leading hotel amenities supplier in Nigeria. They provide best quality products/guest amenities to major hotel chains in Nigeria, Middle East and rest of Africa. They are committed to designing and manufacturing cosmetics and personal care products according to specifications and compliance with its clients’ needs.They now have an opening for Sales Executive – AbujaJOB PROFILE:• The Sales executive identifies business opportunities by identifying and evaluating their position in the industry, researching and analyzing sales options.• Maintaining relationship with clients by providing support and information.KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:• Contact customers, explain product features and answer any questions which questions may have• Receive the emails via emails• Prepare file for each client including all related issues• Follow-up the gaps in the order, each client alone until the order is implemented• Review order prices in accordance with the company prices and also in accordance in systems prices• Visiting the customers and making daily reports of these visits to the direct manager• Ensuring customer satisfaction, solving complaints, negotiating prices with customers and keeping accurate record of transactions.• Completing of sales order ticket and submitting for processing of client requested transactions• Follow-up the shipment stores and making sure delivery of the goods to clients are completed correctly.• Follow-up the client’s account statement including unpaid bills, credit limits and returns.• Doing mandates for delegates to receive the checks• Follow-up the monthly report of the store and make sure to be issued at the end of the month.• Issuing proforma invoice to customersKEY REQUIREMENTS:• Good English Language• 3-5 experience in sales (previous experience in working with a hotel is an added advantage)• Career level: Experienced (Non- Managerial)