Job Title: Sales Executive
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Company: eRecruiter Nigeria
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Contact customers, explain product features and answer any questions which questions may have
• Receive the emails via emails
• Prepare file for each client including all related issues
• Follow-up the gaps in the order, each client alone until the order is implemented
• Review order prices in accordance with the company prices and also in accordance in systems prices
• Visiting the customers and making daily reports of these visits to the direct manager
• Ensuring customer satisfaction, solving complaints, negotiating prices with customers and keeping accurate record of transactions.
• Completing of sales order ticket and submitting for processing of client requested transactions
• Follow-up the shipment stores and making sure delivery of the goods to clients are completed correctly.
• Follow-up the client’s account statement including unpaid bills, credit limits and returns.
• Doing mandates for delegates to receive the checks
• Follow-up the monthly report of the store and make sure to be issued at the end of the month.
• Issuing proforma invoice to customers
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
• Good English Language
• 3-5 experience in sales (previous experience in working with a hotel is an added advantage)
• Career level: Experienced (Non- Managerial)