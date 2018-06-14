Pages: [1]   Go Down

Lagos Sales Executive Job at eRecruiter Nigeria
Job Title: Sales Executive

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Company: eRecruiter Nigeria

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

•   Contact customers, explain product features and answer any questions which questions may have

•   Receive the emails via emails

•   Prepare file for each client including all related issues

•   Follow-up the gaps in the order, each client alone until the order is implemented

•   Review order prices in accordance with the company prices and also in accordance in systems prices

•   Visiting the customers and making daily reports of these visits to the direct manager

•   Ensuring customer satisfaction, solving complaints, negotiating prices with customers and keeping accurate record of transactions.

•   Completing of sales order ticket and submitting for processing of client requested transactions

•   Follow-up the shipment stores and making sure delivery of the goods to clients are completed correctly.

•   Follow-up the client’s account statement including unpaid bills, credit limits and returns.

•   Doing mandates for delegates to receive the checks

•   Follow-up the monthly report of the store and make sure to be issued at the end of the month.

•   Issuing proforma invoice to customers

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

•   Good English Language

•   3-5 experience in sales (previous experience in working with a hotel is an added advantage)

•   Career level: Experienced (Non- Managerial)

