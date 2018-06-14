Job Title: Attestation Officer
Company: The P4PE Institute
Job Type Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Abuja, Nigeria
Job Field: Customer Care
The P4PE Institute was founded on the belief that
organizations can and must, find better ways of
measuring their investments in human capital. Our
vision of the future is one in which human capital
measurement and information is as integral to
business decision making as financial information is
today. We help people and organisations launch or
grow their career and organisation into new heights.
Our training programmes give you the skills and
knowledge you need to develop your professional
qualifications and advance your career.
Job Description: – Itemizes and totals purchases by recording prices,
departments, taxable and nontaxable items;
operating a cash register. – Enters price changes by referring to price sheets
and special sale bulletins. – Discounts purchases by redeeming coupons. – Collects payments by accepting cash, check, or
charge payments from customers; making change
for cash customers. – Verifies credit acceptance by reviewing and
recording driver’s license number; operating credit
card authorization system. – Balances cash drawer by counting cash at
beginning and end of work shift. – Provides pricing information by answering
questions. – Maintains checkout operations by following policies
and procedures; reporting needed changes. – Maintains safe and clean working environment by
complying with procedures, rules, and regulations. – Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related
results as needed.
Cashier Skills and Qualifications: – Energy Level, Dependability, Productivity, Customer
Service, Professionalism, Attention to Detail,
Customer Focus, General Math Skills, Informing
Others, Basic Safety, Job Knowledge.