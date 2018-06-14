Pages: [1]   Go Down

Attestation Officer Job at The P4PE Institute
Job Title: Attestation Officer

Company: The P4PE Institute

Job Type Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care

The P4PE Institute was founded on the belief that

organizations can and must, find better ways of

measuring their investments in human capital. Our

vision of the future is one in which human capital

measurement and information is as integral to

business decision making as financial information is

today. We help people and organisations launch or

grow their career and organisation into new heights.

Our training programmes give you the skills and

knowledge you need to develop your professional

qualifications and advance your career.

Job Description: – Itemizes and totals purchases by recording prices,

departments, taxable and nontaxable items;

operating a cash register. – Enters price changes by referring to price sheets

and special sale bulletins. – Discounts purchases by redeeming coupons. – Collects payments by accepting cash, check, or

charge payments from customers; making change

for cash customers. – Verifies credit acceptance by reviewing and

recording driver’s license number; operating credit

card authorization system. – Balances cash drawer by counting cash at

beginning and end of work shift. – Provides pricing information by answering

questions. – Maintains checkout operations by following policies

and procedures; reporting needed changes. – Maintains safe and clean working environment by

complying with procedures, rules, and regulations. – Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related

results as needed.

Cashier Skills and Qualifications: – Energy Level, Dependability, Productivity, Customer

Service, Professionalism, Attention to Detail,

Customer Focus, General Math Skills, Informing

Others, Basic Safety, Job Knowledge.

