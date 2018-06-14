Job Title: Refilling Water Sales DirectorCompany: CWAY GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: NigeriaExperience: 10 yearsJob Field: Manufacturing Sales / MarketingCWAY Group is a multinational company specialized in the production & whole-sale supply of treated water, water dispensers, soft drinks, foods & beverages industry in countries of Africa & Asia.CWAY Nigeria Drinking Water Science & Technology Company Limited, a subsidiary of CWAY Group, is recruiting to fill the position above.Job Description: – Manage the sales team efficiently, according to the company’s requirements to make and arrange sales plan, reasonable distribution, and implementation of sales task, regular sales report and submit to General Manager. – Monitor the performance of the sales team by establishing a system of reports and communications. – Lead the team to develop the distributors, maintain the relationship with distributors, follow up to visit distributors regularly, arrange visit information and feedback that the distributors needs and ideas to General Manager. – Organize team members to collect market information regularly, analyze market conditions, competitors and its products, feedback to the General Manager on a regular basis. – Train and coach the area sales managers, to develop a long-term plan for learning and training, and actively cultivate team members’ sales ability and team spirit. – Cooperate with other sales team to conduct market activities, lead or cooperate with all departments of the company to complete the company’s project work such as exhibitions, promotional activities or marketing, public relations activities. – Other duties as assigned.Job Requirements: – Bachelor of degree. – Minimum of 10 years experience with a reputable FMCG company. Must have solid experience in managing sales team. – Special Skills & Ability – Have good ability to coach and mentor a team. – Proficient in the use of Microsoft office. – Good communication ability. – Principled with integrity. – Good market knowledge.