Job Title: : General Manager Online and Mobile BusinessCompany: Global ProfilersJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 7 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / MarketingGlobal Profilers is a Recruitment & HR Services firm specialized in recruitment in Africa; we are currently looking for a Senior Associate Merchant Payments for our client who is a financial services and payments company.Summary: – The General Manager Online and Mobile Business will be responsible for providing leadership to the Online & Mobile Business unit. He or she will provide strategy definition and execution, operational oversight, and the development of policies and procedures to ensure sound financial management of the business and achievement of revenue targets.Other responsibilities are: – Execution of Online & Mobile business – Providing strategic planning and leadership to the unit by ensuring that the appropriate structures, systems, and competencies are developed to exceed revenue targets – Development of annual budgets and targets, and managing the P&L of the business unit in collaboration with the Finance department – Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual management reports outlining performance of the business – Growing the company’s sales talent, motivating and building teams – Actively engaging consumers, SMEs and SME networks to build and maintain relationships – Ensuring that regular feedback from the customer and trade is factored into decision-making at the company – Driving cross-team collaboration in the company to ensure that appropriate support is in place for the Online & Mobile businessRequirements: – Bachelor’s degree required – At least 7 years’ relevant experience in sales or general management in related businesses – Experience implementing sales processes and compensation plans – Good grasp and understanding of financial reports with the ability to glean insights and create actionable plans – Experience creating, and implementing sales channels – Drive channel satisfaction improvement