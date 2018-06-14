Pages: [1]   Go Down

General Manager Online and Mobile Business Job at Global Prolifiers
Job Title: : General Manager Online and Mobile Business

 Company: Global Profilers

Job Type: Full Time  

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 7 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Administration / Secretarial   Sales / Marketing  

Global Profilers is a Recruitment & HR Services firm specialized in recruitment in Africa; we are currently looking for a Senior Associate Merchant Payments for our client who is a financial services and payments company.

Summary: – The General Manager Online and Mobile Business will be responsible for providing leadership to the Online & Mobile Business unit. He or she will provide strategy definition and execution, operational oversight, and the development of policies and procedures to ensure sound financial management of the business and achievement of revenue targets.

Other responsibilities are: – Execution  of   Online  &  Mobile business – Providing strategic planning and leadership to the unit by ensuring that the appropriate structures, systems,  and  competencies  are  developed  to  exceed  revenue targets – Development of annual budgets and targets, and managing the P&L of the business unit in collaboration  with  the  Finance department – Prepare  monthly,  quarterly, and  annual management reports  outlining  performance  of the business – Growing the company’s sales talent, motivating and building   teams – Actively engaging consumers, SMEs and SME networks to build and maintain   relationships  – Ensuring that regular feedback from the customer and trade is factored into decision-making at the company – Driving cross-team collaboration in the company to ensure that appropriate support is in place for the Online  &  Mobile  business

Requirements:  – Bachelor’s degree required – At least 7 years’ relevant experience in sales or general management in related businesses – Experience  implementing  sales  processes  and  compensation   plans – Good grasp and understanding of financial reports with the ability to glean insights and create actionable   plans – Experience creating, and implementing sales  channels – Drive  channel  satisfaction improvement

