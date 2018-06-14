Job Title: Graduate Customer Care OfficerCompany: Linda IkejiJob Type: Full TimeLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareLinda Ikeji – Nigeria’s popular blogger, Linda Ikeji hasrecently launched her new multimillion naira mediaoffice comprises a staff cafeteria, a reception and somany other exquisite features. – Linda Ikeji is currently expanding her business( Linda Ikeji Media) to include Linda Ikeji TV, LindaIkeji Radio, Linda Ikeji Music and some other projectshe prefers to call.Requirements: – Interested candidates should possess a graduatequalification. – Candidates should posssess a good communicationskill.