Job Title: Graduate Customer Care Officer
Company: Linda Ikeji
Job Type: Full Time
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Customer Care
Linda Ikeji – Nigeria’s popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has
recently launched her new multimillion naira media
office comprises a staff cafeteria, a reception and so
many other exquisite features. – Linda Ikeji is currently expanding her business
( Linda Ikeji Media) to include Linda Ikeji TV, Linda
Ikeji Radio, Linda Ikeji Music and some other project
she prefers to call.
Requirements: – Interested candidates should possess a graduate
qualification. – Candidates should posssess a good communication
Apply to this job