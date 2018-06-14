Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Graduate Customer Care Officer Job at Linda Ikeji  (Read 235 times)

Jobrib

Graduate Customer Care Officer Job at Linda Ikeji
« on: Sep 17, 2016, 03:31 PM »
Job Title: Graduate Customer Care Officer

Company: Linda Ikeji

Job Type: Full Time

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care

.

Linda Ikeji – Nigeria’s popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has

recently launched her new multimillion naira media

office comprises a staff cafeteria, a reception and so

many other exquisite features. – Linda Ikeji is currently expanding her business

( Linda Ikeji Media) to include Linda Ikeji TV, Linda

Ikeji Radio, Linda Ikeji Music and some other project

she prefers to call.

.

Requirements: – Interested candidates should possess a graduate

qualification. – Candidates should posssess a good communication

skill.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 