Sales Manager-Distributor/Dealership Job at WOWjobs
Job Title: Sales Manager-Distributor/Dealership

Company: WOWJobs

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Experience: 5 – 7 years

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

WOWJobs aims to become the partner of choice to

organizations for whom getting the right talent from

across the globe is critical. Equally it aims to provide

right opportunities to job seekers across the globe.

Our approach entails working with clients in the

Middle-East and South East Asian, African and

European geographies. Our consultants who are

experts from a cross section of industries meet with

companies looking to expand their talent pool and

consult them on the options available. Subsequently

our teams that are based out of India locate potential

candidates from across Asia, Europe and Africa,

screen them and put them across to our local

experts. These experts then discuss the options with

the clients and help in identifying the right talent.

Job Description: – Prepare & execute Go to market plan to Achieve

desired monthly sales Targets. – Identify & Ability of prospecting for new  Office

Furniture opportunity  from CONSULTANTS,

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, ARCHITECTS, MIDDLE

MAN FOR GOVT. PROJECTS, , AND OTHER

INSTITUTES. – Expected to build and manage solid commercial

relationships at all levels and to manage all sales,

margin and profitability. – Ability to take decisions on critical and urgent

matter and provide solutions. – Expected to build a strong healthy pipeline of

prospective opportunities/Leads to Active and

regular Business – Understand their Requirement & Needs. – Understand Our Competition : Difference in

Product, Price & Other offerings – Maximize Business with each Customer. – Developing and coordinating with local vendors for

cost effective Products to sell.

Requirements: – Minimum experience of 5-7 years in B2B Furniture

sales(Projects)/ White goods/ Electronics, with

good B2B market knowledge,  projects &

Competitors. – Presentable and with good communication skills. – Strategic / persuasive approach to business

development. – Ability to work equally on own initiative and as part

of a team. – Ability to work accurately under pressure

