Job Title: Sales Manager-Distributor/DealershipCompany: WOWJobsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 – 7 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingWOWJobs aims to become the partner of choice toorganizations for whom getting the right talent fromacross the globe is critical. Equally it aims to provideright opportunities to job seekers across the globe.Our approach entails working with clients in theMiddle-East and South East Asian, African andEuropean geographies. Our consultants who areexperts from a cross section of industries meet withcompanies looking to expand their talent pool andconsult them on the options available. Subsequentlyour teams that are based out of India locate potentialcandidates from across Asia, Europe and Africa,screen them and put them across to our localexperts. These experts then discuss the options withthe clients and help in identifying the right talent.Job Description: – Prepare & execute Go to market plan to Achievedesired monthly sales Targets. – Identify & Ability of prospecting for new OfficeFurniture opportunity from CONSULTANTS,FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, ARCHITECTS, MIDDLEMAN FOR GOVT. PROJECTS, , AND OTHERINSTITUTES. – Expected to build and manage solid commercialrelationships at all levels and to manage all sales,margin and profitability. – Ability to take decisions on critical and urgentmatter and provide solutions. – Expected to build a strong healthy pipeline ofprospective opportunities/Leads to Active andregular Business – Understand their Requirement & Needs. – Understand Our Competition : Difference inProduct, Price & Other offerings – Maximize Business with each Customer. – Developing and coordinating with local vendors forcost effective Products to sell.Requirements: – Minimum experience of 5-7 years in B2B Furnituresales(Projects)/ White goods/ Electronics, withgood B2B market knowledge, projects &Competitors. – Presentable and with good communication skills. – Strategic / persuasive approach to businessdevelopment. – Ability to work equally on own initiative and as partof a team. – Ability to work accurately under pressure