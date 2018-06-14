Job Title: Sales Manager-Distributor/Dealership
Company: WOWJobs
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 5 – 7 years
Location: Abuja, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
WOWJobs aims to become the partner of choice to
organizations for whom getting the right talent from
across the globe is critical. Equally it aims to provide
right opportunities to job seekers across the globe.
Our approach entails working with clients in the
Middle-East and South East Asian, African and
European geographies. Our consultants who are
experts from a cross section of industries meet with
companies looking to expand their talent pool and
consult them on the options available. Subsequently
our teams that are based out of India locate potential
candidates from across Asia, Europe and Africa,
screen them and put them across to our local
experts. These experts then discuss the options with
the clients and help in identifying the right talent.
Job Description: – Prepare & execute Go to market plan to Achieve
desired monthly sales Targets. – Identify & Ability of prospecting for new Office
Furniture opportunity from CONSULTANTS,
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, ARCHITECTS, MIDDLE
MAN FOR GOVT. PROJECTS, , AND OTHER
INSTITUTES. – Expected to build and manage solid commercial
relationships at all levels and to manage all sales,
margin and profitability. – Ability to take decisions on critical and urgent
matter and provide solutions. – Expected to build a strong healthy pipeline of
prospective opportunities/Leads to Active and
regular Business – Understand their Requirement & Needs. – Understand Our Competition : Difference in
Product, Price & Other offerings – Maximize Business with each Customer. – Developing and coordinating with local vendors for
cost effective Products to sell.
Requirements: – Minimum experience of 5-7 years in B2B Furniture
sales(Projects)/ White goods/ Electronics, with
good B2B market knowledge, projects &
Competitors. – Presentable and with good communication skills. – Strategic / persuasive approach to business
development. – Ability to work equally on own initiative and as part
– Ability to work accurately under pressure