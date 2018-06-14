Job Title: MerchandiserCompany: Supermart.ngJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 1 – 3 yearsQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/MarketingSupermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket.If you desire to work in a fast paced environment,and experience rapid personal and career growthwhile making a tremendous impact in society, thenthis might be the company for you. We offer a trulyentrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yetstructured environment, work within a proudlyNigerian company built by young, talented anddynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yetfun and easy-going work environment and also amanagement trainee and in-house entrepreneurialmentorship program.Responsibilities: – Manage accurate display of image, description andprice of products on the website – As and when new products need to be added to thewebsite, source product images online andgenerate product upload file in accordance withcompany guidelines – Photograph and edit product images not foundonline in line with set guidelines – Daily review and update of stock records and prices – Periodic review of the site for completeness,accuracy and attractiveness – Conduct stock checks at retail partners according topre-defined schedules – Manage relationship with retail partners – Pro-actively approach, negotiate with and sign newretail partners – Design innovate promotions tailored to specificdemographics and/or tailored to events and festiveperiods – Liaise with Personal Shoppers and other relevantteams to maintain up-to-date display of productson the website – Conduct regular analysis of product availabilitymetrics and implement lasting solutions to improveperformance where necessary – Support Operations team during spikes in ordervolumeQualifications and Requirements: – A University Degree in any discipline – 1-3 years’ experience – Experience in Merchandising, Buying/Purchasing,eCommerce, Retail is preferred but not required – Must be computer literate – High level of proficiency in Microsoft Excel – Excellent knowledge of FMCG brands – Good understanding of customer tastes and buyingpatterns in order to determine tailored promotions – Good understanding of product prices atsupermarkets and local markets across allcategories – Good written and spoken English – Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – Good negotiating skill – Ability to take initiative and work independentlywithout supervision – Must have high-energy, be enthusiastic and displayprofessionalism at all times – Ability to multi-task and work under pressure – Must have integrity and high moral standards – Maintain high standards of cleanliness andpresentation