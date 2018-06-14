Job Title: Merchandiser
Company: Supermart.ng
Job Type: Full Time
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales/Marketing
Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket.
If you desire to work in a fast paced environment,
and experience rapid personal and career growth
while making a tremendous impact in society, then
this might be the company for you. We offer a truly
entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet
structured environment, work within a proudly
Nigerian company built by young, talented and
dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet
fun and easy-going work environment and also a
management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial
mentorship program.
Responsibilities: – Manage accurate display of image, description and
price of products on the website – As and when new products need to be added to the
website, source product images online and
generate product upload file in accordance with
company guidelines – Photograph and edit product images not found
online in line with set guidelines – Daily review and update of stock records and prices – Periodic review of the site for completeness,
accuracy and attractiveness – Conduct stock checks at retail partners according to
pre-defined schedules – Manage relationship with retail partners – Pro-actively approach, negotiate with and sign new
retail partners – Design innovate promotions tailored to specific
demographics and/or tailored to events and festive
periods – Liaise with Personal Shoppers and other relevant
teams to maintain up-to-date display of products
on the website – Conduct regular analysis of product availability
metrics and implement lasting solutions to improve
performance where necessary – Support Operations team during spikes in order
volume
Qualifications and Requirements: – A University Degree in any discipline – 1-3 years’ experience – Experience in Merchandising, Buying/Purchasing,
eCommerce, Retail is preferred but not required – Must be computer literate – High level of proficiency in Microsoft Excel – Excellent knowledge of FMCG brands – Good understanding of customer tastes and buying
patterns in order to determine tailored promotions – Good understanding of product prices at
supermarkets and local markets across all
categories – Good written and spoken English – Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – Good negotiating skill – Ability to take initiative and work independently
without supervision – Must have high-energy, be enthusiastic and display
professionalism at all times – Ability to multi-task and work under pressure – Must have integrity and high moral standards – Maintain high standards of cleanliness and
presentation