Merchandiser Job at Supermart.ng
Job Title: Merchandiser

Company: Supermart.ng

Job Type: Full Time

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales/Marketing

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket.

If you desire to work in a fast paced environment,

and experience rapid personal and career growth

while making a tremendous impact in society, then

this might be the company for you. We offer a truly

entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet

structured environment, work within a proudly

Nigerian company built by young, talented and

dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet

fun and easy-going work environment and also a

management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial

mentorship program.

Responsibilities: – Manage accurate display of image, description and

price of products on the website – As and when new products need to be added to the

website, source product images online and

generate product upload file in accordance with

company guidelines – Photograph and edit product images not found

online in line with set guidelines – Daily review and update of stock records and prices – Periodic review of the site for completeness,

accuracy and attractiveness – Conduct stock checks at retail partners according to

pre-defined schedules – Manage relationship with retail partners – Pro-actively approach, negotiate with and sign new

retail partners – Design innovate promotions tailored to specific

demographics and/or tailored to events and festive

periods – Liaise with Personal Shoppers and other relevant

teams to maintain up-to-date display of products

on the website – Conduct regular analysis of product availability

metrics and implement lasting solutions to improve

performance where necessary – Support Operations team during spikes in order

volume

Qualifications and Requirements: – A University Degree in any discipline – 1-3 years’ experience – Experience in Merchandising, Buying/Purchasing,

eCommerce, Retail is preferred but not required – Must be computer literate – High level of proficiency in Microsoft Excel – Excellent knowledge of FMCG brands – Good understanding of customer tastes and buying

patterns in order to determine tailored promotions – Good understanding of product prices at

supermarkets and local markets across all

categories – Good written and spoken English – Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – Good negotiating skill – Ability to take initiative and work independently

without supervision – Must have high-energy, be enthusiastic and display

professionalism at all times – Ability to multi-task and work under pressure – Must have integrity and high moral standards – Maintain high standards of cleanliness and

presentation

