Job Title: Business Development ManagerCompany: 25th and StaffingQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 8 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/Marketing25th and Staffing is a global Human ResourcesCompany; borne out of a vision to provide high valuehuman resources and business advisory solutions toorganizations. The depth of our expertise is definedby a carefully selected pool of multi-disciplinary andcultured consultants, ensures that we continue to bethe firm of choice to our growing list of discerningclientele.We are URGENTLY seeking to fill several positions forone of our clients in Nigeria.Key Responsibilities/Qualifications: – The Business Development Manager is responsiblefor identifying and developing strategic businessrelationships with corporate organization and otherpotential customers. – He will closely work with technical design team toachieve established sales goals – First degree in Marketing or social sciences relatedcourses from a recognized University – Minimum of 8 years post graduate cognateexperience in the Automobile industry – Demonstrate understanding and application ofcomplex sales techniques and track recordcreating, negotiating and closing multi-million largescale deals