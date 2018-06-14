Job Title: Business Development Manager
Company: 25th and Staffing
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 8 years
Location: Abuja, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales/Marketing
25th and Staffing is a global Human Resources
Company; borne out of a vision to provide high value
human resources and business advisory solutions to
organizations. The depth of our expertise is defined
by a carefully selected pool of multi-disciplinary and
cultured consultants, ensures that we continue to be
the firm of choice to our growing list of discerning
clientele.
We are URGENTLY seeking to fill several positions for
one of our clients in Nigeria.
Key Responsibilities/Qualifications: – The Business Development Manager is responsible
for identifying and developing strategic business
relationships with corporate organization and other
potential customers. – He will closely work with technical design team to
achieve established sales goals – First degree in Marketing or social sciences related
courses from a recognized University – Minimum of 8 years post graduate cognate
experience in the Automobile industry – Demonstrate understanding and application of
complex sales techniques and track record
creating, negotiating and closing multi-million large
scale dealsApply to this job