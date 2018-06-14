Pages: [1]   Go Down

Business Development Manager Job at 25th and Staffing
Job Title: Business Development Manager

Company: 25th and Staffing

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Experience: 8 years

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales/Marketing

.

25th and Staffing is a global Human Resources

Company; borne out of a vision to provide high value

human resources and business advisory solutions to

organizations. The depth of our expertise is defined

by a carefully selected pool of multi-disciplinary and

cultured consultants, ensures that we continue to be

the firm of choice to our growing list of discerning

clientele.

.

We are URGENTLY seeking to fill several positions for

one of our clients in Nigeria.

.

Key Responsibilities/Qualifications: – The Business Development Manager is responsible

for identifying and developing strategic business

relationships with corporate organization and other

potential customers. – He will closely work with technical design team to

achieve established sales goals – First degree in Marketing or social sciences related

courses from a recognized University – Minimum of 8 years post graduate cognate

experience in the Automobile industry – Demonstrate understanding and application of

complex sales techniques and track record

creating, negotiating and closing multi-million large

scale deals

