Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Professional Chef Job at 25th and Staffing  (Read 793 times)

Jobrib

Professional Chef Job at 25th and Staffing
« on: Sep 20, 2016, 09:31 PM »
Job Title: Professional Chef

Company: 25th and Staffing

Job Type: Temporary

Location: Borno, Nigeria

Job Field: Catering / Confectionery

.

25th and Staffing is a global Human Resources

Company; borne out of a vision to provide high value

human resources and business advisory solutions to

organizations. The depth of our expertise is defined

by a carefully selected pool of multi-disciplinary and

cultured consultants, ensures that we continue to be

the firm of choice to our growing list of discerning

clientele.

.

We are URGENTLY seeking to fill several positions for

one of our clients in Nigeria.

.

One of our international clients is in URGENT need of

a seasoned professional Chef for one of its stations

in Nigeria .

Location: MAIDUGURI AREA

Job Type: TEMPORARY (5 MONTHS)

Work Hours: 6 Days a week/ 8 Hours per day.

Menu: Western Food, Copy of Sample Menu and

Food Order will be discussed with the qualified

candidate

.

Responsibilities: – The individual among other functions that may be

assigned must be able to: – Prepare and serve 3 meals per day consisting of

primarily Western (British) cuisine. – Manage the proper handling and ordering of all

ingredients – Develop and maintain a budget for all kitchen

expenditures – Ensure a high standard in cleanliness and hygiene

is kept at all times – Cook for 15 – 30 staff (average is 15 – 20 staff per

day)

.

Requirements: – The Individual must be able to pass a medical

physical test – Must pass a security clearance background check

by the UK military – Must have experience in cooking Western Cuisine – Must have experience running a kitchen and

managing minimal staff – Candidate residing in Maiduguri would be

preferred – Accommodation may be discussed.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 