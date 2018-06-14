Job Title: Professional ChefCompany: 25th and StaffingJob Type: TemporaryLocation: Borno, NigeriaJob Field: Catering / Confectionery25th and Staffing is a global Human ResourcesCompany; borne out of a vision to provide high valuehuman resources and business advisory solutions toorganizations. The depth of our expertise is definedby a carefully selected pool of multi-disciplinary andcultured consultants, ensures that we continue to bethe firm of choice to our growing list of discerningclientele.We are URGENTLY seeking to fill several positions forone of our clients in Nigeria.One of our international clients is in URGENT need ofa seasoned professional Chef for one of its stationsin Nigeria .Location: MAIDUGURI AREAJob Type: TEMPORARY (5 MONTHS)Work Hours: 6 Days a week/ 8 Hours per day.Menu: Western Food, Copy of Sample Menu andFood Order will be discussed with the qualifiedcandidateResponsibilities: – The individual among other functions that may beassigned must be able to: – Prepare and serve 3 meals per day consisting ofprimarily Western (British) cuisine. – Manage the proper handling and ordering of allingredients – Develop and maintain a budget for all kitchenexpenditures – Ensure a high standard in cleanliness and hygieneis kept at all times – Cook for 15 – 30 staff (average is 15 – 20 staff perday)Requirements: – The Individual must be able to pass a medicalphysical test – Must pass a security clearance background checkby the UK military – Must have experience in cooking Western Cuisine – Must have experience running a kitchen andmanaging minimal staff – Candidate residing in Maiduguri would bepreferred – Accommodation may be discussed.