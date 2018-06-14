Job Title: Professional Chef
Company: 25th and Staffing
Job Type: Temporary
Location: Borno, Nigeria
Job Field: Catering / Confectionery
.
25th and Staffing is a global Human Resources
Company; borne out of a vision to provide high value
human resources and business advisory solutions to
organizations. The depth of our expertise is defined
by a carefully selected pool of multi-disciplinary and
cultured consultants, ensures that we continue to be
the firm of choice to our growing list of discerning
clientele.
.
We are URGENTLY seeking to fill several positions for
one of our clients in Nigeria.
.
One of our international clients is in URGENT need of
a seasoned professional Chef for one of its stations
in Nigeria .
Location: MAIDUGURI AREA
Job Type: TEMPORARY (5 MONTHS)
Work Hours: 6 Days a week/ 8 Hours per day.
Menu: Western Food, Copy of Sample Menu and
Food Order will be discussed with the qualified
candidate
.
Responsibilities: – The individual among other functions that may be
assigned must be able to: – Prepare and serve 3 meals per day consisting of
primarily Western (British) cuisine. – Manage the proper handling and ordering of all
ingredients – Develop and maintain a budget for all kitchen
expenditures – Ensure a high standard in cleanliness and hygiene
is kept at all times – Cook for 15 – 30 staff (average is 15 – 20 staff per
day)
.
Requirements: – The Individual must be able to pass a medical
physical test – Must pass a security clearance background check
by the UK military – Must have experience in cooking Western Cuisine – Must have experience running a kitchen and
managing minimal staff – Candidate residing in Maiduguri would be
preferred – Accommodation may be discussed.Apply to this job