Job Title: Head of MarketingCompany: AgriSeed Co Nigeria LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Kaduna, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAgriSeed Co Nigeria Limited a joint venture SeedCompany offering high quality seed to enhanceNigeria farmers and nation’s productivity requires asound marketing professional to coordinate thesales, extension and marketing functions of the SBUaimed at bringing the highly productive seed to theend user and creating the top of mind awareness forthe product across the maize growing belt of Nigeria.Job Description: – The objectives will be achieved throughcoordination of all field demonstrations activities,sales promotions, media and technology basedadvertisement, agro dealer’s development andproduct loyalty programs thereby entrenching andpositioning the Seed Co brand as the seed of choicefor increased productivity. – The incumbent will also oversee productdeployment and targeting.Qualifications: – At least a MSc in Marketing or related studies; – Computer literacy – Ability to work both in a diverse multicultural teamand independently is crucial – At least 5 years’ experience working in a fastmoving marketing outfit – Knowledge of commodities marketing, route tomarket, and products promotion – Market Information Gathering, data analysis andresult presentation – Communication skills are essential.