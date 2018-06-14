Job Title: Head of Marketing
Company: AgriSeed Co Nigeria Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA
Experience: 5 years
Location: Kaduna, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
AgriSeed Co Nigeria Limited a joint venture Seed
Company offering high quality seed to enhance
Nigeria farmers and nation’s productivity requires a
sound marketing professional to coordinate the
sales, extension and marketing functions of the SBU
aimed at bringing the highly productive seed to the
end user and creating the top of mind awareness for
the product across the maize growing belt of Nigeria.
.
Job Description: – The objectives will be achieved through
coordination of all field demonstrations activities,
sales promotions, media and technology based
advertisement, agro dealer’s development and
product loyalty programs thereby entrenching and
positioning the Seed Co brand as the seed of choice
for increased productivity. – The incumbent will also oversee product
deployment and targeting.
.
Qualifications: – At least a MSc in Marketing or related studies; – Computer literacy – Ability to work both in a diverse multicultural team
and independently is crucial – At least 5 years’ experience working in a fast
moving marketing outfit – Knowledge of commodities marketing, route to
market, and products promotion – Market Information Gathering, data analysis and
Market Information Gathering, data analysis and
result presentation – Communication skills are essential.