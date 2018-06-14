Pages: [1]   Go Down

Head of Marketing Job at AgriSeed Co Nigeria Limited
Job Title: Head of Marketing

Company: AgriSeed Co Nigeria Limited  

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA

Experience: 5 years

Location: Kaduna, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

AgriSeed Co Nigeria Limited a joint venture Seed

Company offering high quality seed to enhance

Nigeria farmers and nation’s productivity requires a

sound marketing professional to coordinate the

sales, extension and marketing functions of the SBU

aimed at bringing the highly productive seed to the

end user and creating the top of mind awareness for

the product across the maize growing belt of Nigeria.

Job Description: – The objectives will be achieved through

coordination of all field demonstrations activities,

sales promotions, media and technology based

advertisement, agro dealer’s development and

product loyalty programs thereby entrenching and

positioning the Seed Co brand as the seed of choice

for increased productivity. – The incumbent will also oversee product

deployment and targeting.

Qualifications: – At least a MSc in Marketing or related studies; – Computer literacy – Ability to work both in a diverse multicultural team

and independently is crucial – At least 5 years’ experience working in a fast

moving marketing outfit – Knowledge of commodities marketing, route to

market, and products promotion – Market Information Gathering, data analysis and

result presentation – Communication skills are essential.

