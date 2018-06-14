Job Title: Marketing ManagerCompany: TRANSSION HOLDINGSJob Type: Full TimeQualification:BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 4 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingTRANSSION HOLDINGS, the company formerly known as TECNO TELECOM LIMITED, established in July 2006, is a high-tech company specializing in the R&D, production, sale and service of mobile communication products. After years of development, TRANSSION has become an important part of the mobile phone industry and one of the major mobile phone manufacturers in the world. Currently, it has full ownership of three famous mobile phone brands TECNO, itel and Infinix, and an after-sales service brand Carlcare.We are seeking to hire a Marketing Manager for the Tablet Unit of Tecno Mobile.Details:. The selected candidate will be in charge of BTL and ATL marketing strategies.. Provide support for channel management and marketing activities in retail shops.Requirements;. Relevant academic qualifications.. 4+ years of experience in a marketing role (Telecoms Experience is preferred).. Demonstrated ability to execute marketing strategies and plans and Marketing research skills.