Job Title: Marketing ExecutiveCompany: Fosad ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingFosad Consulting – Our client, a key player in the hospitality industry is looking for a dynamic and creative individual to fill the role of Marketing Executive who will work in close collaboration and teamwork with the Hotel Manager and marketing team develop and deliver the integrated marketing strategy and activity plan which includes marketing communications, marketing collateral, advertising, promotional activities for on- and offline environment.Location; Victoria Island, LagosJob Description:. Work closely with the Hotel Manager and Marketing Team to develop and deliver the annual Marketing plan and budget in line with the hotel’s strategic priorities and revenue targets.. Develop and handle the defined online and offline marketing campaigns and subsequently evaluate the effectiveness of these marketing / communication campaigns through effective reporting and if required make appropriate adjustments to future campaigns.. Plan and execute content creation as well as briefings to agencies and ensure delivery in adherence with the brand guidelines and hotel positioning.. Brief, supervise and closely liaise with the appointed Communication / PR agencies and ensure clipping files out of any coverage received.. Act as the brand ambassador within the hotel, drive brand activation and ensure brand experience comes to live throughout every touch point within the hotel.. Run quality assurance and initiate and share the results of guest satisfaction surveys and guest reviews with the hotel team to enhance standards of guest service.Qualifications:. Strong guest service orientation and outstanding attention to detail.. At least three (3) years of marketing / PR experience and/or experience in a similar . role preferably in a luxury environment.. Excellent verbal and written communication skills (internal and external).. Strong organisational and planning skills and ability to work under pressure.. Ability to analyse data and establish appropriate action plans.. Excellent English communication skills both oral and written / any additional . . .European language is an advantage.. Leadership and motivational skills.Additional Information:. Only suitable candidates will be contacted.