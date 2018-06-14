Job Title: Sales ExecutiveCompany: E’sorae LuxuryJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingE’sorae Luxury – The company was founded in 2010 by Ewaen Sorae, with the motive to provide the finest selection of bedding and home accessories available, along with unsurpassed customer service to our esteemed clients whilst paying attention to progressive detail from our operations outcomeLocation: Lekki office, LagosJob Description:In addition, prospective applicants should be able to:. Work under pressure. Work without supervision. Be able to meet set targets. Excellent telephone etiquette. Strong persuasion skills. Be fluent and articulate with spoken English. Basic Computer skills, Word and Excel. Should be able to work as part of a team. Should have a strong work ethic.Requirements:. The ideal candidates will have a minimum of second class lower division from a four year higher institution with a minimum of 2 years’ experience in Telesales or E-commerce retail.