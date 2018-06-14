Pages: [1]   Go Down

Purchasing /Store Officer Job at Michael Stevens Consulting
Job Title: Purchasing /Store Officer

Company: Michael Stevens Consulting

Job Type: Full Time  

Experience: 3-4 years

Qualification: OND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

.

Michael Stevens Consulting – Our client, a luxury Hotel situated at Ikoyi requires the services of qualified candidates for immediate employment in the position above.

.

Job Description:

. Liaise with suppliers and ensure quality is maintained.

. Negotiate realistic discounts with vendors.

. Build relationship with vendors to ensure continue supply.

. Maintain store records of all supplies and age.

. Responsible for storing products accurately and correctly.

. Maintain security of the store.

.

Qualification /Skills:

. An OND qualification in Purchasing and Supply.

. Must have similar experience for minimum of 3-4 years.

.Ability to maintain accurate records.

. Strong negotiation skills.

