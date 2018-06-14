Job Title: Purchasing /Store Officer
Company: Michael Stevens Consulting
Job Type: Full Time
Experience: 3-4 years
Qualification: OND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain
Michael Stevens Consulting – Our client, a luxury Hotel situated at Ikoyi requires the services of qualified candidates for immediate employment in the position above.
Job Description:
. Liaise with suppliers and ensure quality is maintained.
. Negotiate realistic discounts with vendors.
. Build relationship with vendors to ensure continue supply.
. Maintain store records of all supplies and age.
. Responsible for storing products accurately and correctly.
. Maintain security of the store.
Qualification /Skills:
. An OND qualification in Purchasing and Supply.
. Must have similar experience for minimum of 3-4 years.
.Ability to maintain accurate records.
.Ability to maintain accurate records.
. Strong negotiation skills.