Job Title: Purchasing /Store OfficerCompany: Michael Stevens ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 3-4 yearsQualification: ONDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply ChainMichael Stevens Consulting – Our client, a luxury Hotel situated at Ikoyi requires the services of qualified candidates for immediate employment in the position above.Job Description:. Liaise with suppliers and ensure quality is maintained.. Negotiate realistic discounts with vendors.. Build relationship with vendors to ensure continue supply.. Maintain store records of all supplies and age.. Responsible for storing products accurately and correctly.. Maintain security of the store.Qualification /Skills:. An OND qualification in Purchasing and Supply.. Must have similar experience for minimum of 3-4 years..Ability to maintain accurate records.. Strong negotiation skills.