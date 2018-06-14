Pages: [1]   Go Down

Store Officer Job at Bleuapple Consulting
Job Title: Store Officer

Company: Bleuapple Consulting

Job Type: Full Time    

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

Bleuapple Consulting is a company built on the right foundation of years of experience in multi-cultural environment with high business standard anchored on professionalism, Integrity and long business relationships to provide a range of HR, Training and Advisory services to our clients.

We work directly with some of the most established business associates and trainers overseas to provide a strategic solution to your business and business culture.

Details:

. Maintain adequate records of medical equipment received to the company

. Conduct quality assurance of all items received into the store and ensure the proper documents are kept

. Monitor movement which must be supported with proof of payment

. Send regular report on the level of items in storage

. Maintain good housekeeping of items in store

. Manage logistics requirement of moving items to and for the store

. Raise request to replenish stock items to avoid stock-out

. Perform other duties as assigned by supervisor

Skills:

. Young, agile and dynamic

. Strong communication skills

. Strong organizational and interpersonal skills

. Strong ability to multi-task and prioritize

. Ability to work well independently and as part of a team

. Ability office, standard office equipment (Personal computers, printer, and photocopier)

