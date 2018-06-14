Job Title: Store Officer
Company: Bleuapple Consulting
Job Type: Full Time
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain
Bleuapple Consulting is a company built on the right foundation of years of experience in multi-cultural environment with high business standard anchored on professionalism, Integrity and long business relationships to provide a range of HR, Training and Advisory services to our clients.
We work directly with some of the most established business associates and trainers overseas to provide a strategic solution to your business and business culture.
Details:
. Maintain adequate records of medical equipment received to the company
. Conduct quality assurance of all items received into the store and ensure the proper documents are kept
. Monitor movement which must be supported with proof of payment
. Send regular report on the level of items in storage
. Maintain good housekeeping of items in store
. Manage logistics requirement of moving items to and for the store
. Raise request to replenish stock items to avoid stock-out
. Perform other duties as assigned by supervisor
Skills:
. Young, agile and dynamic
. Strong communication skills
. Strong organizational and interpersonal skills
. Strong ability to multi-task and prioritize
. Ability to work well independently and as part of a team
Ability to work with standard office equipment (Personal computers, printer, and photocopier)