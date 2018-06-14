Job Title: Store OfficerCompany: Bleuapple ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply ChainBleuapple Consulting is a company built on the right foundation of years of experience in multi-cultural environment with high business standard anchored on professionalism, Integrity and long business relationships to provide a range of HR, Training and Advisory services to our clients.We work directly with some of the most established business associates and trainers overseas to provide a strategic solution to your business and business culture.Details:. Maintain adequate records of medical equipment received to the company. Conduct quality assurance of all items received into the store and ensure the proper documents are kept. Monitor movement which must be supported with proof of payment. Send regular report on the level of items in storage. Maintain good housekeeping of items in store. Manage logistics requirement of moving items to and for the store. Raise request to replenish stock items to avoid stock-out. Perform other duties as assigned by supervisorSkills:. Young, agile and dynamic. Strong communication skills. Strong organizational and interpersonal skills. Strong ability to multi-task and prioritize. Ability to work well independently and as part of a team. Ability office, standard office equipment (Personal computers, printer, and photocopier)