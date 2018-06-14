There was an insinuation in one of the Nigerian information website that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) will not admit students for Medicine/Surgery during the 2011/2012 admission session. This information has been clarified on the university website. Read below the university response:The attention of the Management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has been drawn to a malicious and false story titled, “UNN - No admission into Medicine and Surgery” published in the “Nigeria News Today” on July 3, 2011. The story did not emanate from the Management of the University of Nigeria.University of Nigeria does not have any medical accreditation problem from the National Universities Commission (NUC), as published by the website.Candidates will be admitted to study Medicine and Surgery in the University for 2011/2012 session.