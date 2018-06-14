This is to inform all UTME candidates who have applied for admission into the University of Science and Technology, Ifaki-Ekiti (USTI) for the 2011/2012 academic session that the Post-UTME screening exercise will hold on Tuesday, 9th August, 2011 at the University Campus.
All applicants who selected the University of Science and Technology, Ifaki – Ekiti as their most preferred, more preferred and preferred institution and scored 200 and above in the 2011 UTME examination are to come for screening on Tuesday, 9th August, 2011.
All other applicants who scored 200 and above in the 2011 UTME examination, whether they choose University of Science and Technology, Ifaki-Ekiti as one of their preferred choices or not and Direct entry candidates are also eligible to attend the screening examination coming up on Tuesday, 9th August, 2011.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
All candidates are to register on-line on the University website www.usti.edu.ng
not later than midnight of Friday, 5th August, 2011.
Candidates are to pay into any branch of Firstbank Plc nationwide via e-tranzact. They should collect bank generated receipt at the point of payment. The receipt will contain confirmation code which will be used by the candidates for the on-line registration
INSTRUCTIONS TO ALL CANDIDATES
Candidates are requested to log on to www.usti.edu.ng
they should enter JAMB registration number and the confirmation code indicated on the receipt. Upload 1” x 1” colour passport photograph with RED background in JPEG Format only.
All applicants are requested to follow all necessary instructions to preview, confirm, submit and print out immediately the acknowledgement paper.
Candidates should bring along to the Screening Venue the following:
1. Acknowledgement paper printed from the website
2. Original copy of the receipt generated from the bank
3. 2011/2012 UTME result slip
4. Two passport photographs
5. Writing materials (HB pencils)
INFORMATION TO ALL CANDIDATES
Only candidates who made their Five (5) credit passes in SSCE/NECO/WASC/NABTEB in the relevant subjects AT ONE SITTING would be considered.
For further enquires, applicants are advised to visit our website www.usti.edu.ng
OR call any of the following numbers: 08061515256, 08132903221