WHAT IT CONTAINIntroduction:Chapter 1 : General Scholarship Application Requirements 31.1 The Nitty-Gritty of Scholarship Application 31.2 Gathering the Necessary Documents 31.3 Finding Scholarships that are Right for You 41.4 Deciding Which Scholarships to pursue 6Chapter 2 : Acquiring the Requisite Scholarship Qualifications 72.1 Academic Grades 72.2 Leadership Potential 82.3 Internship & Work Experience 92.4 Volunteerism/ Community Services 92.5 English Language Tests 10-13Chapter 3 : Completing the Scholarship Applications 143.1 Getting Motivated to Work Your Application 143.2 Evaluating Applications Critically 143.2.1 Ranking System 143.2.2 Priorities 163.2.3 Reality Check 163.3 Preparing the Application 163.3.1 The Scholarship Cover Letter 173.4 Understanding the Selection Process for Scholarship Winners 19-20Chapter 4 : Write a Compelling Essay 214.1 Getting Started 224.2 Outline Your Response 234.3 Writing the Essay 23-264.4 More Essay Writing Tips 26Chapter 5 : Get the Recommendations that Wins 275.1 The Secret Weapon 275.2 The Sample 295.3 The Scholarship Interview 29-31Chapter 6 : National Scholarship Programmes For Nigerian Students 326.1 List of Scholarship Programmes in Nigeria 32-386.2 NGO's in Nigeria 38-40Chapter 7 : International Scholarship and Fellowship Programmes 417.1 Finding Scholarships Online 417.1.1 Using Google Search Secrets 427.1.2 Automating your Scholarship Search 437.2 The University/ College Scholarships 447.3 Non-Profit Organization/ Foundation Scholarships 457.4 The Comprehensive List of International Scholarships and Fellowships 46-66Chapter 8 : Getting Started 678.1 Managing Your Time 698.2 Avoiding Scholarship Scams 698.2.1 Common Scholarship Scams 70Appendices: 73Appendix IHow to Get Admission to UK Universities 73-76Appendix IIHow to Get Admission into US and Canada Universities and Colleges 77-80Appendix IIIHow to Write a Good Personal Statement for a University in the UK 81Appendix IVSchools in US with Financial Aid for International Undergraduate Students 82-8THIS IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOWNO AGENTDIRECT LINKSEASY TO ACCESS WITH MICROSOFT WORD AND ADOBE READERFOR MORE INFO VISIT: SCHOLARSHIP 4 NIGERIANS - FINANCIAL BREAKTHROUGH