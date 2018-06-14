WHAT IT CONTAIN
Introduction:
Chapter 1 : General Scholarship Application Requirements 3
1.1 The Nitty-Gritty of Scholarship Application 3
1.2 Gathering the Necessary Documents 3
1.3 Finding Scholarships that are Right for You 4
1.4 Deciding Which Scholarships to pursue 6
Chapter 2 : Acquiring the Requisite Scholarship Qualifications 7
2.1 Academic Grades 7
2.2 Leadership Potential 8
2.3 Internship & Work Experience 9
2.4 Volunteerism/ Community Services 9
2.5 English Language Tests 10-13
Chapter 3 : Completing the Scholarship Applications 14
3.1 Getting Motivated to Work Your Application 14
3.2 Evaluating Applications Critically 14
3.2.1 Ranking System 14
3.2.2 Priorities 16
3.2.3 Reality Check 16
3.3 Preparing the Application 16
3.3.1 The Scholarship Cover Letter 17
3.4 Understanding the Selection Process for Scholarship Winners 19-20
Chapter 4 : Write a Compelling Essay 21
4.1 Getting Started 22
4.2 Outline Your Response 23
4.3 Writing the Essay 23-26
4.4 More Essay Writing Tips 26
Chapter 5 : Get the Recommendations that Wins 27
5.1 The Secret Weapon 27
5.2 The Sample 29
5.3 The Scholarship Interview 29-31
Chapter 6 : National Scholarship Programmes For Nigerian Students 32
6.1 List of Scholarship Programmes in Nigeria 32-38
6.2 NGO's in Nigeria 38-40
Chapter 7 : International Scholarship and Fellowship Programmes 41
7.1 Finding Scholarships Online 41
7.1.1 Using Google Search Secrets 42
7.1.2 Automating your Scholarship Search 43
7.2 The University/ College Scholarships 44
7.3 Non-Profit Organization/ Foundation Scholarships 45
7.4 The Comprehensive List of International Scholarships and Fellowships 46-66
Chapter 8 : Getting Started 67
8.1 Managing Your Time 69
8.2 Avoiding Scholarship Scams 69
8.2.1 Common Scholarship Scams 70
Appendices: 73
Appendix I
How to Get Admission to UK Universities 73-76
Appendix II
How to Get Admission into US and Canada Universities and Colleges 77-80
Appendix III
How to Write a Good Personal Statement for a University in the UK 81
Appendix IV
Schools in US with Financial Aid for International Undergraduate Students 82-8
THIS IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
NO AGENT
DIRECT LINKS
EASY TO ACCESS WITH MICROSOFT WORD AND ADOBE READER
FOR MORE INFO VISIT: SCHOLARSHIP 4 NIGERIANS - FINANCIAL BREAKTHROUGH