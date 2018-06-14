Auchi Polytechnic invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the various programmes of the Polytechnic for the 2011/2012 Academic session. Programmes are available at the Post-Higher National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels.A: POST-HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (POST-HND)Post-Higher National Diploma (Post-HND) courses are available in the following programmes:(i) 4 Semesters Post-HND in Polymer Technology (Sch. Of Applied Sc and Technology).(ii) 4 Semesters Post-HND in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Manufacturing Option (Sch. of Engineering Technology).(iii) 4 semesters Post-HND in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Plant/Power Option (Sch. of Engineering Technology).(iv) 4 Semesters Post-HND in Electrical Power/Electrical Machines Option (Sch. of Engineering Technology).(v) 4 Semesters Post-HND in Electronics/Telecommunication Option (Sch. Of Engineering Technology).(vi) 4 Semesters Post-HND in Civil Engineering Technology (Sch. Of Engineering Technology).(vii) 4 Semesters Post-HND in Building Technology (Sch. Of Environmental Studies).(viii) 4 Semesters Post-HND in Urban and Regional Planning (Sch. Of Environmental Studies).B: HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (HND)Higher National Diploma is available in the following programmes:o Polymer Technologyo Science Laboratory Technology1. Physics/Electronics Option2. Chemistry/Biochemistry Option3. Biology/Microbiology Optiono Hospitality Managemento Sculptureo Ceramicso Paintingo Textileso Graphicso Accountancyo Business Administration/Managemento Marketingo Civil Engineering Technologyo Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology1. Electronics/Telecommunication Option2. Power/Machine Optiono Mechanical Engineering Technology:1. Manufacturing Option2. Power/Plant Optiono Agricultural Engineering Technologyo Building Technologyo Estate Managemento Quantity Surveyingo Surveying/Geo-Informaticso Urban & Regional Planningo Computer Scienceo Mass Communication1. Print Option2. Broadcast Optiono Office Technology & Managemento StatisticsC. ADMISSION REQUIREMENTo POST HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (POST-HND)For the Post Higher National Diploma programmes, candidates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit in the Higher National Diploma (HND)programme, obtained from Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi or similar Institutions whose programmes have earned NBTE accreditation, or any other equivalent qualifications and satisfactory completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.o HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (HND)(i) Candidates for any of the Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes must possess the National Diploma (ND) of the Polytechnic with a minimum of Lower Credit or an equivalent qualification from other similar Institutions whose courses have earned NBTE Accreditation.(ii) Candidates must possess Five (5) credit passes in GCE O’Level, WASC, NECO or NABTEB at a sitting or six (6) credit passes at two (2) sittings which must include Mathematics and English Language.In addition, candidates must have at least one year Post National Diploma (ND) Industrial Experience (IT) and academic transcripts from the candidate’s Institution (except for graduands of Auchi Polytechnic) must be submitted along with the application for the Higher National Diploma admission. Where the applicant’s qualification falls short of Lower Credit, he/she should have at least (2) years post-ND Industrial Experience.Candidates are to note that these requirements supercede the information contained in the Polytechnic’s prospectus.