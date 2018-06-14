Pages: [1]   Go Down

Auchi Polytechnic 2011/2012 Admission for HND & Post-HND
Auchi Polytechnic invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the various programmes of the Polytechnic for the 2011/2012 Academic session.  Programmes are available at the Post-Higher National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels.

A:      POST-HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (POST-HND)

Post-Higher National Diploma (Post-HND) courses are available in the following programmes:
(i)           4 Semesters Post-HND in Polymer Technology (Sch. Of Applied Sc and Technology).
(ii)          4 Semesters Post-HND in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Manufacturing Option (Sch. of Engineering Technology).
(iii)        4 semesters Post-HND in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Plant/Power Option (Sch. of Engineering Technology).
(iv)     4 Semesters Post-HND in Electrical Power/Electrical Machines Option (Sch. of Engineering Technology).
(v)          4 Semesters Post-HND in Electronics/Telecommunication Option (Sch. Of Engineering Technology).
(vi)     4 Semesters Post-HND in Civil Engineering Technology (Sch. Of Engineering Technology).
(vii)       4 Semesters Post-HND in Building Technology (Sch. Of Environmental Studies).
(viii)      4 Semesters Post-HND in Urban and Regional Planning (Sch. Of Environmental Studies).

B:      HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (HND)

Higher National Diploma is available in the following programmes:
o   Polymer Technology
o   Science Laboratory Technology
1.   Physics/Electronics Option
2.   Chemistry/Biochemistry Option
3.   Biology/Microbiology Option
o   Hospitality Management
o   Sculpture
o   Ceramics
o   Painting
o   Textiles
o   Graphics
o   Accountancy
o   Business Administration/Management
o   Marketing
o   Civil Engineering Technology
o   Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology
1.   Electronics/Telecommunication Option
2.   Power/Machine Option
o   Mechanical Engineering Technology:
1.   Manufacturing Option
2.   Power/Plant Option
o   Agricultural Engineering Technology
o   Building Technology
o   Estate Management
o   Quantity Surveying
o   Surveying/Geo-Informatics
o   Urban & Regional Planning
o   Computer Science
o   Mass Communication
1.   Print Option
2.   Broadcast Option
o   Office Technology & Management
o   Statistics

C.      ADMISSION REQUIREMENT

o   POST HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (POST-HND)

For the Post Higher National Diploma programmes, candidates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit in the Higher National Diploma (HND)programme, obtained from Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi or similar Institutions whose programmes have earned NBTE accreditation, or any other equivalent qualifications and satisfactory completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

o   HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (HND)

(i)      Candidates for any of the Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes must possess the National Diploma (ND) of the Polytechnic with a minimum of Lower Credit or an equivalent qualification from other similar Institutions whose courses have earned NBTE Accreditation.
(ii)      Candidates must possess Five (5) credit passes in GCE O’Level, WASC, NECO or NABTEB at a sitting or six (6) credit passes at two (2) sittings which must include Mathematics and English Language.

In addition, candidates must have at least one year Post National Diploma (ND) Industrial Experience (IT) and academic transcripts from the candidate’s Institution (except for graduands of Auchi Polytechnic) must be submitted along with the application for the Higher National Diploma admission.  Where the applicant’s qualification falls short of Lower Credit, he/she should have at least (2) years post-ND Industrial Experience.

Candidates are to note that these requirements supercede the information contained in the Polytechnic’s prospectus.
D. METHOD OF APPLICATION

Application forms will be completed online via the Polytechnic website www.auchipoly.edu.ng.

All applicants are required to pay a non refundable application fee of N 9,000.00 (Nine thousand naira) in cash, made payable to:
1   ECOBANK   0601140123510801
2   UNITY BANK   068538020
3   OCEANIC BANK   1971301005976

Request Access Card and a leaflet containing instructions on how to use the Auchi Polytechnic Online Application platform contained in the institutions customized envelope, obtainable from the Bank:

RETURN OF COMPLETED APPLICATION FORMS

All applicants are required to complete application forms online following the instructions contained in the leaflet accompanying the Application Request Access Card.  All completed applications must be submitted online.  Thereafter, follow the links on the portal to print:
(1)     A copy of the Acknowledgement Slip.  This will be presented at the screening venue before an applicant is screened.
(2)     Two copies of the application form.

The forms, accompanied with (2) sets of photocopies of credentials and two (2) recent passport photographs should be enclosed in the institutions customized envelope already purchased at the point of collection and returned to the bank where the Online Application Request Access Card was purchased NOT later than TWO MONTHS from the date of advertisement.

Advertisement Date: 27th July, 2011.
