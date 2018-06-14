The International Business entrance exam consists of a written part (two essays, tasks of applied mathematics and logic) and an interview. The exam essays and interview will be based on pre-reading material that the applicants must study before going to the entrance exam.The points for the entrance examination (max. 100 points) are based both on the content of the answers and the quality of the applicant´s oral and written skills in the English language.The International Business Entrance Exam 2010 is based on the pre-reading material (below the post).The applicant must read the material carefully before going to the entrance exam.The applicant cannot take this material to the actual entrance exam and the material is not available for the applicant during the actual entrance exam.There will be an essay and multiple choice questions based on this pre-reading material. Part of the entrance exam interview may also cover themes of the reading material.The Finnish Network for International Business Studies ENTRANCE EXAMINATION 2010:Further information would be posted here...