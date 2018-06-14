The entrance examination includes an English language test (written and oral skills), a mathematics and physics test as well as a logical deduction skills test. All tests will be conducted in English.The links below shows the previous entrance examination for technology, communication, and transport and related courses of studies. These examinations have been used in evaluating applicants for Finnish degree programmes in years 2000 - 2006.The entrance examination includes a mathematics and logical deduction skills test, an English language test (written and oral skills) and a test based on written materials.Pre-reading material for the written part: The questions and essay in the written part will be based on three different pre-reading materials which can be found through the following links:(a) A set of articles called(b) A set of two articles(c) A publication byTypical study materials have not been announced yet for Nursing. This will be posted here as soon as any is available. The following is the brief description about model of the entrance.The past entrance examination consist of the following parts:* Mathematics Test: If the applicant fails to reach the minimum point level of 12 points out of 20 in this examination part, he/she will be disqualified from the entrance examination. For those who get to proceed with the examination the points got in this part will not be taken into consideration in the final points.* Written interview questions (0 - 30 points): The applicant has to get at least 8 points from this part. But the higher and competitive score will increase the probability of selection.* An essay (0 - 70 points): The applicant has to get at least 12 points from this part. Essay is one of the major deciding factors for the selection of student.Nursing programme is highly competitive. Last year, less than 5% students were selected. So, prepare be prepared.