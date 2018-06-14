Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland  (Read 14328 times)

MyInfoStride

Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland
« on: Apr 03, 2010, 08:17 PM »
Past Questions for Technology, Communication and Transport

The entrance examination includes an English language test (written and oral skills), a mathematics and physics test as well as a logical deduction skills test. All tests will be conducted in English.

The links below shows the previous entrance examination for technology, communication, and transport and related courses of studies. These examinations have been used in evaluating applicants for Finnish degree programmes in years 2000 - 2006.

Mathematics test 2000
Logical deduction skills test 2000
Mathematics and logical deduction skills test 2001
Mathematics and logical deduction skills test 2002
Mathematics and logical deduction skills test 2004
Mathematics and logical deduction skills test 2005
Mathematics and logical deduction skills test 2006

Past Questions for Social Sciences, Business and Administration

The entrance examination includes a mathematics and logical deduction skills test, an English language test (written and oral skills) and a test based on written materials.

Pre-reading material for the written part: The questions and essay in the written part will be based on three different pre-reading materials which can be found through the following links:
(a) A set of articles called
Doing good – Business and the sustainability challenge
(b) A set of two articles
When fortune frowned
Charting a different course
(c) A publication by
SITRA Cleantech Finland - improving the environment through business

Past Questions for Nursing

Typical study materials have not been announced yet for Nursing. This will be posted here as soon as any is available. The following is the brief description about model of the entrance.
The past entrance examination consist of the following parts:

    * Mathematics Test: If the applicant fails to reach the minimum point level of 12 points out of 20 in this examination part, he/she will be disqualified from the entrance examination. For those who get to proceed with the examination the points got in this part will not be taken into consideration in the final points.
    * Written interview questions (0 - 30 points): The applicant has to get at least 8 points from this part. But the higher and competitive score will increase the probability of selection.
    * An essay (0 - 70 points): The applicant has to get at least 12 points from this part. Essay is one of the major deciding factors for the selection of student.

Nursing programme is highly competitive. Last year, less than 5% students were selected. So, prepare be prepared.
Logged

MyInfoStride

Re: Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #1 on: Dec 10, 2010, 06:41 PM »
Another sample questions on Mathematics for Bachelor of Engineering at Helsinki Metropolia UAS. Click the link below to download:

Bachelor-nuoret/Pre-Info_Examples_BEng_2011

Please share related information here.
Logged

MyInfoStride

Re: Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #2 on: Dec 25, 2010, 07:33 PM »
Degree Programme in International Business

Link to International Business Entrance Exam Material 2010: Perspectives on International Business

The pre-reading material of 2011 will be published in March 2011.
Logged

MyInfoStride

Re: Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #3 on: Dec 25, 2010, 07:56 PM »

If you are interested in Degree Programme in Media at TAMK, please read below:

The applicants to this programme must return the required pretask (preliminary assignment) by 15 February 2011 to TAMK. Postal stamp of 15 February is not sufficient. Only 60 qualified applicants who got the best evaluation of the pretask will be invited to the entrance exam.

Download the pretask for application 2011 (pdf-file).
Logged

sparrow

Re: Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #4 on: Mar 26, 2011, 03:17 AM »
These may be helpful. Explore and post here if you need further help.
Logged

MyInfoStride

Re: Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #5 on: Mar 26, 2011, 07:37 PM »
International Business Entrance Examination Pre-reading Material 2011

The International Business Entrance Exam 2011 is based on the following pre-reading material. The applicant must study the material carefully before going to the entrance exam.

Please note: you cannot take this material to the actual entrance exam and the material is not available for the applicant during the actual entrance exam.

There will be an essay and multiple choice questions based on this pre-reading material.

Entrance Exam Material 2011: Perspectives on International Business Studies (PDF)
Logged

MyInfoStride

Re: Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #6 on: Mar 26, 2011, 07:42 PM »
Degree Programme in Facility Management 2011 Entrance Examination

Entrance examination can include:
•   Essay writing and multiple choice questions
•   Interview/motivation letter
•   Mathematics and logical deduction

The final content of entrance examination will be informed in the invitation letter.
Logged

MyInfoStride

Re: Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #7 on: Mar 26, 2011, 07:44 PM »
Degree Programme in Nursing 2011 Entrance Examination

The entrance examination will consist of the following parts:

•   Mathematics test. If the applicant fails to reach the minimum point level in this examination part, he/she will be disqualified from the entrance examination. For those who pass this test, the points got in this part will not be taken into consideration in the final points.
•   Written interview questions.
•   An essay.

The final content of entrance examination will be informed in the invitation letter.

A language skills test will be included in the written parts of the examination.
Logged

stanone

  • Guest
Re: Entrance Exam Study Materials for Bachelor Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #8 on: Nov 29, 2014, 10:24 PM »
Thanks for the good job. I hope you can get your hands on the nursing exam materials as soon as possible.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 