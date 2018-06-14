Covenant University releases provisional Admission List for the 2011/2012 Academic Session. Check the end of this post for further information.
COVENANT UNIVERSITY PIN PAYMENT PROCEDURES
1. Get to any of the banks listed below to make payment:
• Spring Bank
• UBA
• Oceanic
• Zenith
• GTBank
• Access Bank
• Covenant Microfinance Bank (CMFB)
Students are to pay additional N150 as transaction charges)
2. Request to make Covenant University Fee payment. Fill out the bank deposit slip for the amount to be paid.
3. Obtain a printout of the pin number
4. Go to Home - Covenant University
5. Click on ‘CU Portal’ at the top-right corner of the webpage
6. Enter student details (Application Form and Pin Numbers) and click on the ‘Login’ button
7. Click on ‘Pay Fees’
8. Click on the ‘Here’ link to proceed
9. Enter ‘Amount’ and ‘Purpose’ of payment. Click on ‘Next’ to continue
10. If payment detail entered is correct, click on the ‘Here’ link to proceed
11. Click ‘OK’ to continue
12. Click the ‘Here’ link to proceed
13. Select ‘CU Pin’ as an option of payment
14. Click on ‘Proceed’ to continue
15. Enter ‘Receipt No’ and ‘Confirmation No’ to make payment
16. Click on ‘Pay’
17. Click on ‘Print Receipt’ to print your receipt
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
• Convenant University 2011/2012 Provisional Admission List
• Printing your admission notification slip: Log on to http://www.covenantuniversity.edu.ng
• Click on Convenant University portal
and print your admission notification.
• Please note that Candidates can start these actions only by Monday 8th August 2011.Admissions / Home - Covenant University