Covenant University releases provisional Admission List for the 2011/2012 Academic Session. Check the end of this post for further information.COVENANT UNIVERSITY PIN PAYMENT PROCEDURES1. Get to any of the banks listed below to make payment:• Spring Bank• UBA• Oceanic• Zenith• GTBank• Access Bank• Covenant Microfinance Bank (CMFB)Students are to pay additional N150 as transaction charges)2. Request to make Covenant University Fee payment. Fill out the bank deposit slip for the amount to be paid.3. Obtain a printout of the pin number4. Go to Home - Covenant University 5. Click on ‘CU Portal’ at the top-right corner of the webpage6. Enter student details (Application Form and Pin Numbers) and click on the ‘Login’ button7. Click on ‘Pay Fees’8. Click on the ‘Here’ link to proceed9. Enter ‘Amount’ and ‘Purpose’ of payment. Click on ‘Next’ to continue10. If payment detail entered is correct, click on the ‘Here’ link to proceed11. Click ‘OK’ to continue12. Click the ‘Here’ link to proceed13. Select ‘CU Pin’ as an option of payment14. Click on ‘Proceed’ to continue15. Enter ‘Receipt No’ and ‘Confirmation No’ to make payment16. Click on ‘Pay’17. Click on ‘Print Receipt’ to print your receiptADDITIONAL INFORMATION:• Printing your admission notification slip: Log on to http://www.covenantuniversity.edu.ng • Click on Convenant University portal and print your admission notification.• Please note that Candidates can start these actions only by Monday 8th August 2011.