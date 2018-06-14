Pages: [1]   Go Down

Delta State University 2011/2012 Post-UTME Screening Updates

Delta State University 2011/2012 Post-UTME Screening Updates
Delta State University (DELSU) has not yet announced its 2011 Post-UTME Screening exercises for those that have chosen the universities during the 2011 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2011/2012 Admission Exercises and Academic Session.

All updates about Post UTME screening exercises can be posted here. Please inform us if you are the first to know about the dates so that concerned Nigerians can be alerted.

For all candidates that chose the university, subscribe to email alerts for prompt updates to your email address.
Delta State University 2011/2012 Post-UTME Screening Updates
An clue about the screening date yet? I only read on the university website as follows:

This is to inform all candidates who chose Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU), as first and/or second choice in the 2011, Direct Entry and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored 180 and above that they are invited to the University screening exercise after completion of application form

   DELSU Portal - Login Page
