Osun State University, Oshogbo has announced that the 2011 Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (Post-UTME) screening exercise will hold on Monday, 29th August, 2011 by 9 a.m. Candidates who chose Osun State University as their 1st and/or
2nd choice and all other interested applicants who scored 200 and above are eligible to apply. However, candidates who met the national minimum cut-off of 180 may be considered for admission into programmes in Agriculture, Education and Arts (Humanities and Culture) only.
COMPLETION OF APPLICATION FORMS
• Candidates are to register on-line by accessing University website to complete and submit an application.
• They are expected to print two (2) copies of the application form after submission.
• One of these two copies should be brought along on the day of the screening exercise together with a copy of the candidate’s UTME score print-out.
• The second copy is to be submitted upon admission to the University.
DIRECT ENTRY CANDIDATES
Direct Entry candidates should complete the form on-line following the same process as above and report on the screening day.
SCREENING CENTRES:
• All candidates (UTME and Direct Entry) are to report for screening at the centres indicated on their online registration printout.
• Candidates must report at least one hour before the commencement of the exercise.
ACCESS TO THE REGISTRATION PORTAL
• Access to the portal is through the use of scratch cards with PIN.
• Candidates require two scratch cards (one each for registration and result/placement checking), which are obtainable in any of the following ways:
Option 1: Purchase the scratch cards directly from any of the following specific branches of banks listed below upon payment of five thousand Naira into the account:
• OSOGBO First Bank Plc., Gbongan Road, Osogbo 5742040000107
• OSOGBO Afribank Plc., Gbongan Road, Osogbo 0731943672533
• OSOGBO Wema Bank Plc, Station Road, Osogbo 1361160187618
• OSOGBO Ecobank Plc, Gbongan Road, Osogbo 1963003072
• OKUKU Wema Bank, Plc, Okuku 1361160187618
• IPETU-IJESA First Bank Plc, Ipetu-Ijesa 5742040000107
• ILE-IFE First Bank Plc, Lagere Road, Ile-Ife 5742040000107
• IFETEDO Wema Bank Plc, Ifetedo 1361160187618
• IBADAN Afribank Plc, University of Ibadan 0731943672533
• LAGOS Ecobank Plc, University of Lagos, Akoka 1963003072
Option 2: Visit the Admission Office at the main campus in Osogbo OR the College Office at any of the other campuses of the University at Ejigbo, Ifetedo, Ikire, Ipetu-Ijesa, Okuku with a bank draft for five thousand Naira (N5000.00) drawn in favour of Osun State University from any commercial bank. Candidates should collect the scratch cards from the College Office upon submission of the bank draft.
(Note: Bank drafts from Microfinance Banks are not acceptable).
NOTE: On-line registration facilities are available for candidates at the Computer Laboratories in all the campuses for a token fee.
CLOSING DATE: Submission of forms closes at 12 midnight on 28th August,
2011
For further information, please contact the Admissions Office, Osun State
University, Osogbo on Tel: 070-65372579, 035-206440
