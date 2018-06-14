Osun State University 2011/2012 Post-UTME Examination Registration Portal Guidelines



Before you proceed, please ensure you have the following materials ready:



1. A scanned passport photograph (JPEG, 150 - 300 pixels height and width, not more than 50Kb filesize)

2. O'level result details (If available).

3. Registration and Result Access scratch cards from designated outlets as contained in the advertisement.



Note that only one data entry is possible, ensure that all the required data are correct before submission.



REGISTRATION GUIDE



STEP 1:

Purchase a registration scratch card from the branches of First Bank Nigeria Plc OR WEMA Bank Nigeria Plc as stated in the advertisement.



STEP 2:

Select an option as may be applicable to you on the first page.



STEP 3:

Be careful to enter your UTME Registration Number correctly at the login page.



STEP 4:

Fill out your information correctly in the subsequent forms presented and submit as appropriate. You will be required to upload a passport photagraph image of yourself which should not me more than 50 Kilobyte in filesize and the Width and Heigth is between 150 and 300 Pixels.



STEP 5:

On completion of the registration form, print your Form A1 and Form A2, please bring them on the day of the screening excersice.



NOTE:

If you run into any hitch filling out your form, please send an email to utme@uniosun.edu.ng or call the following number: 08135939399



For enquiries about admissions, call the following numbers: 035206440, 07065372579