This is to inform that application process into Finnish multi-faculties university is ongoing. Please read below process of applying and necessary links to the universities’ website.How to Apply via University Admissions FinlandTo apply to a Finnish multi-faculty university, first turn to the appropriate university’s Web page for general information. The application period begins November 2009 - January 2010, depending on the university and the programme. Deadlines for some universities extend beyond January 2010. Explore universities’ website for appropriate information.You can apply to following Finnish universities via University Admissions Finland Service:Please note that the universities above may also offer programmes which you can not apply via University Admissions Finland Service. Check the application deadlines and instructions on the universities' Web sites.If you are interested in applying for studies at other Finnish universities, turn to the appropriate university’s Web page for information and follow the instructions given there: Helsinki University of Technology (TKK)