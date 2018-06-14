General Electric (GE) is a diversified technology, industrial and financial company repeatedly ranked as the Most Admired Company in the World for the past ten years. GE is currently recruiting for the following position:
Position Title: Regional Employee Services Leader-SSA
Job Number: 1291592
Location: Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa
Business: GE Corporate
Business Segment: Corporate Finance & Operating Components
Career Level: Experienced
Function: Human Resources
Function Segment: HR Client Support
Role Summary/Purpose:
The successful candidate will be part of the Employee Services Leadership team and report directly to the GBS ES Leader MEA. Working in Corporate will bring exposure to Senior GE management and cross country/ business within GE.
Essential Responsibilities This role will focus on the Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) Region of GBS including, Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Nigeria, Ghana, and others. The role will provide oversight to employee services related activity across SSA as well as engage with MEA headquarters for direction on initiatives.
Main Responsibilities:
- Provide strategic and tactical leadership to the GBS MEA SSA Employee Services organization.
- Drive the standardization and simplification effort for Employee Services in SSA for the primary services of On-boarding, Off-Boarding, Employee Lifecycle, Immigration, and Payroll activities.
- Translate best practices into the SSA region and ensure compliance to document country specific procedures.
- Work effectively with the GBS regional and business leaders to expand the current SSA Employee Services penetration.
- Upgrade and up-skill of the employee services talent in the SSA.
- Drive operational excellence in the SSA ES organization – working closely with the region and center leaders
- Drive Hub & Spoke service delivery model
- Have direct or dotted line management over dedicated and identified ES resources in the region
Qualifications/Requirements:
- Service oriented should be able to understand and influence customers.
- Demonstrated ability to lead & motivate teams to achieve business goals.
- Excellent analytical and problem solving skill•
- Project management & coaching experience with proven results
- Acumen to relish and stimulate change - a demonstrated change agent with the ability to influence at all levels of the organization •
- Ability to influence without authority and work collaboratively in a team.
- Relationship building & networking skills with internal organization and customers.
- Cross-cultural awareness and management skills, proven ability to effectively manage highly matrixed organizations and culturally diverse work groups.
- MEA region and/or employee services experience will be an asset.
- Highly developed computer skill-set, ability to quickly learn proprietary systems.
- Sensitivity to accuracy & timelines, task completion and be a self-starter.
- Excellent communication & execution abilities.
Desired Characteristics:
- Certified Black Belt or Green Belt will be a plus
- MBA
- Experience in a multinational environment
- Global mindset and global career interest
- Project management experience would be an asset.
- Knowledgeable about GE as well as with GE HR policies and procedures
- Change Acceleration Process (CAP) trained
